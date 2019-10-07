Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24 that she is opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, basically everyone has been talking about it. Well, except for one key White House senior staffer. This inquiry is sure to be a stressful ordeal for the Donald Trump administration, but Ivanka Trump's response to the impeachment inquiry is all about keeping her eye on the prize.

On Friday, Oct. 4, White House senior staffer Ivanka Trump spoke to Fox Business about her reaction to the impeachment inquiry into her father, Donald Trump. The White House previously characterized the inquiry as Democrats' attempt to "weaponize politics" in a statement to Elite Daily, but this marks the first official statement Trump has made towards the impeachment inquiry, Judging by her words, she isn't letting it get in the way of her dealings in the White House. Trump told Fox Business that she's thinking about "priorities" during this time, which according to her, involve fighting for the American worker. She said,

I think everything’s a question of priorities. We have our priorities in the White House. We’re fighting every day for the American worker. We're delivering in that fight and on that promise. That's our priority.

Fox Business then asked Trump whether the president is focusing on the Democratic Party's continuing investigation into him, in which Trump responded her father has "grown used to this." Trump said,

My father has definitely grown used to this. This has been true basically since day one. Certainly since the election so we're focused on delivering and fulfilling promises made to the American people.

Even though Trump has so far been relatively quiet on the matter, that's certainly not the case for the president. Following Pelosi's impeachment inquiry announcement, President Trump claimed "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" in a tweet and has denied any wrongdoing. In turn, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Elite Daily in an emailed statement that the inquiry was Democrats' way to "weaponize politics" and added there was "nothing new here."

The impeachment inquiry was announced following a controversial July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reports of the phone call surfaced on Sept. 18 in relation to a whistleblower complaint about it, and on Sept. 25, the White House released a non-verbatim transcript of the foreign leaders' conversation, which showed that President Trump asked Zelensky for a "favor" involving investigating Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's past business dealings in Ukraine. "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," President Trump asked Zelensky, per the transcript. Biden, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, is currently a frontrunner and may be President Trump's opponent in the election.

In a statement about the call shared with Elite Daily, Biden said, "It is a tragedy for this country that our president put personal politics above his sacred oath. ... Congress must pursue the facts and quickly take prompt action to hold Donald Trump accountable."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Despite the controversy, President Trump still believes Ukraine should investigate the Biden family, and told reporters on Oct. 3 that China should investigate the Bidens as well. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield responded to Trump's comments by calling them "a grotesque choice of words" and stated Trump's continued attack on the Biden family is "an ongoing abuse of power."

Despite her father being in the hot seat, it looks like Trump is focusing on more present issues to tackle within the White House. The drama may be continuing, but Trump doesn't seem too concerned.