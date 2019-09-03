Ivanka Trump embarked on a trip to South America this week to promote the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. As Trump left for her trip Sept. 2, the first daughter debuted a sleek new haircut — and it looks like a major change. With Ivanka Trump's new haircut on full display, it seems clear that the White House adviser and aide is ready to shake up her public style.

Trump made the change-up public via photos shared to her Instagram stories on Sept. 3, while promoting her South America trip. For years, Trump has had a consistent look: long blonde hair parted in the middle. Now, as she heads to Colombia, Paraguay, and Argentina, she appears to have chopped off most of her hair in favor of a stylish long bob, which is a big change for her. Ever since Trump made her public debut in 1991 at age 10, her hair has been relatively long, and this may be the shortest it has ever been, Refinery29 reported. She kept one major feature, though, opting not to change up her signature blonde. Although her natural color is a light brown, she's been steadily blonde since at least 2013.

Although Trump publicly debuted her new look as she boarded a government plane for South America, it's possible that she may have cut her hair a couple of weeks prior, right before taking a family vacation. In a photo that Trump posted from her vacation with her husband, Jared Kushner, her hair appears to be shorter than it regularly is, though it's unclear if it's the same bob that she's currently sporting.

When Trump arrived at her first stop in Bogotá on Sept. 2, she paired her new haircut with a white suit dress for a meeting with Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez. The next day, on Sept. 3, Trump tweeted photos from the launch of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, in which she donned a longer olive green dress.

The academy launch is one of the many events that Trump will attend while traveling in South America. The goal of the first daughter's South America trip is to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (WGDP), a White House initiative that aims to provide job training and financial assistance to women in developing countries, the Associated Press reported. The initiative, which the Trump launched in February 2019 with her father's support, also focuses on promoting legal and regulatory changes to help these women prosper financially, per the AP. According to the AP, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) invested $50 million in the initiative when it first launched.

Bogotá was the first stop on Trump's itinerary, but it's certainly not the last. Next, Trump will travel to Argentina and Paraguay, where many women contend with "highly vulnerable working conditions and no access to social security," according to UN Women. This is not the first time Trump has traveled to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, either. In April 2019, the first daughter visited Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast for similar purposes. During her April trip, Trump toured a female-run textile factory in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the BBC reported at the time, and argued that "investing in women is a smart development policy."

So why has Trump chosen such a key time for her initiative to debut a new haircut, of all things? Perhaps she feels that the new look is more professionally suited to her role in her father's administration, as Refinery29 suggested. Or maybe, she just wanted to cut her hair. Sometimes, it's just that simple.