Is there anything that has gotten more mixed reactions than the Green New Deal? While many have praised its ambition in tackling climate change and providing universal job guarantees, others have raged against it, saying it's too extreme or far fetched of an idea. For her part, the first daughter appears to be among the latter. Seriously, Ivanka Trump's comments about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal kinda shut the idea down. Representatives for Trump did not immediately return Elite Daily's request for further comment.

If this is all new territory for you, the Green New Deal is basically a proposal touted by Ocasio-Cortez that aims to combat climate change and make America more carbon neutral over the next decade by switching to more climate-friendly infrastructure and provide universal health care and job guarantees. So far, it's only a proposal and doesn't lay out any guidance on how to implement those initiatives, but some people have already taken issue with the effort — including Trump. While speaking to Fox News in a Feb. 25 interview, the first daughter sounded off about the program, particularly its call to increase the federal minimum wage and guarantee jobs to everyone in the United States, saying most Americans “want to work for what they get.” According to Newsweek, her full statement was:

I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Trump and Ocasio-Cortez, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Beyond Trump, the program, announced by the New York representative and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) on Feb. 7, has seen much more criticism. A Bloomberg op-ed, for example, says that the program would "spend the U.S. into oblivion" and politicians like Rep. David McKinley (R-West Virginia) have totally dismissed it, with the congressman saying, per The Daily Mail, "If anyone thinks that decarbonizing America is going to save the planet, they're delusional." It's a point that has drawn criticism, though. While stopping climate change requires every nation to take action, a key starting point would be action by the United States, per Vox.

On the other hand, a lot of people have praised the effort, which comes amid increasing bad news about climate change and the future of humanity. In October 2018, for example, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report that said there are only 12 years left to limit climate change, describing the increasing risks of extreme heat, drought, and floods. In order to fight against climate change, the report said, some major changes need to made, including the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases — which are goals of the Green New Deal.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) is one of many who have praised the program, tweeting, "Our history is a testimony to the achievement of what some think is impossible — we must take bold action now."

It remains to be seen whether the proposal will become policy, but at least it's got some support, right?