IT Cosmetics' Black Friday Sale Include 20% Off The Whole Site

Traditionally, Black Friday marks the start of major in-store sales, while online-only discounts begin on Cyber Monday. However, a lot of beauty brands start online sales the day after Thanksgiving, and some, like IT Cosmetics' 20% off Black Friday Sale, are simply too good to pass up. This year, the brand is kicking off an entire Cyber Week of sales with the opportunity to score a hefty discount off every product on their website, plus a ton of great gifts with purchase, too.

IT Cosmetics is truly feeling the spirit of giving, because after a major Black Friday sale, the brand will be rolling right into a full week of deals, so grab a pen and jot it all down so you can keep track of what's happening when. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, shoppers can use the promo code "THANKFUL" to get 20% off all items including select sale products. Even big-ticket products like the brand's luxe skincare will be included. Plus, during the sale, free primer and mascara samples will be added to all orders over $50.

I highly suggest snagging the Secret Sauce Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($68, IT Cosmetics) if it doesn't sell out in a flash:

If you're more concerned with dullness than wrinkles, you'll love the Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone Moisturizer ($48, IT Cosmetics) even more:

Say you spend all weekend at the mall and miss the chance to shop the online sale? No biggie. On Cyber Monday, aka Dec. 2, shoppers can use code "LETITSHINE" for 20% off everything yet again. This time around, they'll also be eligible to recieve a free four-piece gift set when spending over $70, and a free full-size Superhero Mascara ($24, IT Cosmetics) when spending over $100.

This baby helps individual lashes appear longer and wider, for a super-full effect:

After that the deals continue with yet another sale, this time running from Dec. 3 through Dec. 8. During what the brand calls Cyber Week, shoppers can use code "ITCYBERWEEK" to receive 20% off everything site-wide once more, and they'll be eligible to receive a full-size Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment ($24, IT Cosmetics) when spending over $60.

This balm features pH-adjusting pigments to create a flattering pink hue for every wearer:

Whether you're a devout IT Cosmetics user or a newbie curious about the brand's unique, plastic surgeon-developed formulas, it's clear there's never been a better time to stock up than during their Black Friday and Cyber Week sales.