'It Chapter Two' Will Offer Clowns-Only Movie Screenings & Umm, No Thanks

Part of the magic of the movies entails sitting in the darkened theater and letting yourself absorb what's happening on screen, but nowadays, movie screenings often utilize interactive experiences. If you're in the mood for a scare, It Chapter Two will offer clowns-only movie screenings at which audience members are encouraged to dress like clowns. As a scaredy-cat, I'm going to have to pass on a ticket to that, but let's break down what you'll have to do for this eerie experience.

This September, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain plans to host "clowns-only" screenings of It Chapter Two at 17 different locations. The decision comes after Alamo Drafthouse hosted similar events for 2017's It, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. It Chapter Two features the grown-up members of the Losers Club reuniting in their hometown as kids begin disappearing there again. Little do the adults know, the prospect of defeating Pennywise the clown may re-emerge 27 years after they initially warded him off. Starring Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy, the sequel also stars Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise.

According to the Alamo Drafthouse website, fans' fervent reactions to the clowns-only It screenings inspired the themed event's return. Tickets to the screenings are available now, but Alamo Drafthouse has one request for attendees.

"Please come dressed as a clown – the wig, the makeup, the oversized pants and suspenders, the blood-curdling makeup – and sit through this coulrophobia-inducing fright fest with a theater full of fellow... clowns," its website reads. "Good luck. [Insert maniacal clown laugh here.] You’re gonna need it, floaters."

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

I can't even get through a It Chapter Two trailer without nervously anticipating a jump scare, so even an ordinary screening probably isn't for me. But Alamo Drafthouse assures audiences that they'll have other options if they want to watch the horror movie without involving costumes. "If your skin crawls at the very notion of being in a room full of clowns, we’ve got plenty of shows that aren’t infested with merrymakers also on sale," the website says.

If you're still game to celebrate Halloween a little early, mark your calendar for It Chapter Two's opening weekend. Taking place between Thursday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 8, the screenings are located in cities in Texas, California, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, and Minnesota. As seen in Alamo Drafthouse's photos of It's clown-only screenings, fans' costumes ranged from a simple red nose to full clown attire and makeup. Now that the Losers Club is coming together as adults in It Chapter Two, maybe viewers will see this more mature story as an opportunity to amplify their costume ideas.

Sitting among clowns to watch a movie starring the scariest clown yet might not sound enjoyable to you, but Alamo Drafthouse is known for hosting other events with special themes. In addition to housing new movies, the chain runs anniversary screenings, movies served alongside brunch, and family-friendly activities. Count me in for checking out these other programs as others hit up the clown-only screenings of It Chapter Two.

It Chapter Two is in theaters on Sept. 5, 2019.