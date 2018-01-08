Issa Rae's 2018 Golden Globes Look Is So Far From 'Insecure'

As the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet began, I couldn't help but get excited over all of the amazing looks on the red carpet. Besides the beautiful black dresses, Issa Rae's 2018 Golden Globes dress is far from Insecure. That emerald necklace she is wearing is to die for!

I'm a huge fan of Issa Rae, so I was super excited to see her on the red carpet this year. Not only is she up for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Insecure, but she's one of several woman of color nominated for a Golden Globe this year. In this category though, she's the only woman of color nominated.

When Rae stepped onto the carpet she was rocking a custom black Prabal Gurung dress, which was so major. One would think because so much is going on in this look, it would be overwhelming, but that's what makes it perfection. On top, there's dramatic detailing at the shoulders and a deep V. Then there's the thigh high slit and cape. On top of that the color of the dress is stunning. It's black to match the Time's Up Now initiative, but in certain lighting it almost has a graphite effect. What brings this look together, is the way her stylist (Jason Rembert) choose to accessorize the finished outfit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How major is that Lorraine Schwartz diamond and emerald necklace?! I'm all for the black dress movement that swept the carpet this year, but this necklace is so gorgeous that she definitely stands out in a sea of black. To round off the look Rae rocked a simple strappy, black pair of Stuart Weitzman heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To round off the look, Rae rocked a sleek bun, smokey eye, and a simple lip. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the makeup because it features a dramatic eye and simple lip that celebrity makeup artist Joana Simkin created. If you didn't know, Rae is now a face for Covergirl, so if you want to recreate the look, she's wearing all CoverGirl products.

On her skin, she's wearing Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation in Soft Sable ($12, ulta.com). To get those dramatic lashes, she's wearing Peacock Flare Mascara ($9, ulta.com). On the eyes, she's wearing a plum-colored shadow called Aubergine from the TruNaked Roses Palette ($13, ulta.com), and it's buffed out onto the eyelids. To finish off her perfect look, she's wearing Jet smoked out in the outer corners. Said her makeup artist:

My two things were I wanted her skin to glow — because it’s her most beautiful feature — and then I wanted to find a way to incorporate some color on her eyes and lips.

For her lips, she's wearing Melting Pouts Metallic in Unplugged ($8, meltingpoutmetallics.com). I personally love this color because in the packaging it looks like a bubblegum pink, but on the lips it just pulls the details all together. Simkin added:

I wanted to use a metallic color because I wanted it to reflect and bring light and bring attention to the face, and that color is gorgeous on her and it sort of ties her whole plum look together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're wondering how she got that insane glow, Vaseline partnered with Simkin and Elite Daily got the scoop on how to get that flawless glow, even in the winter months. To make sure she was red-carpet ready, Simkin used the Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter ($6, target.com). Made with 100% pure cocoa butter, the rich and silky texture will melt into your skin. Simkin said:

For an all-over glow this award season, exfoliate in a lukewarm (not hot) shower using a loofah or exfoliating gloves. Pat (don’t rub) dry and immediately apply Vaseline® Intensive Care® Cocoa Radiant® Smoothing Body Butter - its 100% pure cocoa butter ingredient is key to maintaining skin hydrated and glowing, all day and night.