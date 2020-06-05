Issa Rae & Louis Diame's Relationship History Is Extremely Private

Insecure star Issa Rae doesn't hold anything back in front of the cameras, but she's made it clear that her personal life is no one's business but her own. Even after debuting a sparkly ring on that finger, the actor is still playing it coy, which is why Issa Rae and Louis Diame's relationship history is a total mystery. Rae and the Senegalese businessman have been dating since at least 2012 and have made a few public appearances together, but beyond that, fans know next to nothing about their romance — and that's exactly the way Rae likes it.

During an April 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Rae said she likes to keep her private life private because "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with." Fair enough. When asked about her dating life by Vogue in Feb. 2019, Rae expressed a similar sentiment. "I don't want any input," she said. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. ... Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f*cking? No, I don't need input. I'm good." Again, makes sense to me. Here's what little I do know about Rae and her maybe-fiancé's low-key romance.

Diame Was Referred As Rae's "Boyfriend" In Oct. 2012 The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Though it's unclear when exactly these two started dating, an Oct. 2012 Washington Post article about The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl referred to Diame (who was 29 and a student at the time) as Rae's "boyfriend." The article also mentioned that Diame made a brief cameo appearance in Episode 7 of her web series.

They Attended The 'Insecure' Premiere After-Party In Oct. 2016 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Diame joined Rae at the after party following Insecure's Oct. 2016 premiere at Studio 11 in Los Angeles, though he didn't walk the red carpet with her earlier in the night.

They Went To A Golden Globe Awards After-Party In Jan. 2017 Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images A few months after Insecure premiered, the couple stepped out again to attend HBO's official Golden Globes after-party at Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles, though Diame once again skipped out on the red carpet.

They Attended The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards In Feb. 2017 Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A month later, the duo made their official red carpet debut at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where Rae was honored with the Vanguard Award for her groundbreaking acting, writing, and producing.

They Went To Another Golden Globes After-Party In Jan. 2018 Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diame attended his second Golden Globes after party in Jan. 2018, which was hosted by Netflix at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Just like the year before, Rae took on the red carpet solo.

They Sparked Engagement Rumors In March 2019 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Engagement rumors first surfaced in March 2019 after Rae appeared on the April cover of Essence wearing a sparkler on her ring finger. Less than a week later, her Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on March 30. "We're very excited for her," Orji said, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains." Though Rae still hasn't confirmed the engagement herself (after the NAACP Image Awards, she posted an Insta Story saying, "I didn't confirm sh*t"), her brother, Lamine Diop, revealed to Us Weekly at the premiere of Little in April that the engagement happened "around the holidays." He added, "She's so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we're just gonna let her lead the way."