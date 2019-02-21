There's more drama surrounding the 2019 Oscars than in all the nominated movies combined. From controversy over cutting categories during the telecast (don't worry, they backtracked on that one) to controversy over disinviting last year's winners as presenters (they backtracked on that one, too), this year's show has been making waves weeks before it even airs. One of the biggest controversies surrounded the issue of the Oscars host. After Kevin Hart gave up hosting duties, it was announced there would be no host at all for this year's show. So, fans are going into this Sunday's Oscars show mentally prepared for a host-less affair. But, is there a chance they'll be backtracking on this controversy too? What if it turns out there's going to be a surprise host after all? Some folks believe that Whoopi Goldberg is secretly hosting the 2019 Oscars, and that honestly sounds like a fabulous idea to me.

This theory that Goldberg could be hosting started when Peter Knegt, a journalist for Canada Broadcasting Company, tweeted some pretty convincing Hollywood industry evidence. He said:

Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from The View (she’s sick, they say) since the day after they announced her as an Oscar presenter, plus the fact that she’s the only previous Oscar host listed as a presenter, plus she openly said on The View in January that she’d be up for hosting = ???

It totally makes sense that Goldberg would have to step away from her regular gig on The View in order to rehearse for the three-hour performance of hosting the Oscars. She's hosted the Oscars four times before, in 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002. Since she has a proven positive track record, producers might want to bring back someone who knows how to handle the job, especially since there's been so much controversy surrounding this year's show. A bunch of folks on Twitter got excited about the possibility of Knegt's idea:

However, on Wednesday morning Goldberg's The View co-host Joy Behar debunked the theory that Goldberg is gearing up to host the Oscars by saying that she's out of the spotlight right now simply because she is actually sick. She said, “There are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she’s not really sick and she’s secretly preparing to host the Oscars. She’s not even well enough to host this show right now, let alone the Oscars.”

Even though Behar has said there's no way Goldberg is hosting the Oscars, some still think there's a chance fans are only being misdirected. Even Knegt himself added one more clue to the conversation that might support his theory of Goldberg hosting. He tweeted:

Goldberg may have stepped down from presenting in order to take on the much larger gig of hosting, but chances are she's probably just not presenting anymore because she's recovering from being sick. The only way to find out for sure is to watch when the 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.