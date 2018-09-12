If you’ve ever twisted your stomach into knots over whether to text someone you like, only to give and send a message and then immediately panic, well then, good news, turns out sending that message was totally fine. In fact, Hoffman says, “you should never wait to text someone you like initially.” Whew! However, she does caution, “if you've already sent a text or you've already initiated text threads a lot, you don't want to come off over eager.” She also adds, “but if you like someone and want to talk to them, anyone can make the first move — regardless of gender.”

Dorell agrees, for the most part. However, she does mention that by making the first move, you may be setting a precedent for the dynamic of the relationship moving forward. “It all depends on whether or not you want to be the pursuer in the relationship or not,” says Dorell. “There is no right or wrong, but what is established early on tends to continue throughout the relationship and courtship. If you don't want to be the pursuer then wait for them to text you/take action first and use that giddy feeling to just focus on yourself and the things you love. You may send out this unconscious magnetic vibe that is very attractive! If you do want to be the pursuer, go for it! They will appreciate it and you'll be on your way to setting up a date.” It's important to remember that while this can sometimes be the case, one text isn't necessarily a predetermination of the course of your entire relationship — so don't sweat it!