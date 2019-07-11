If you've tried to get on Twitter during the afternoon of Thursday, July 11, you may have noticed an error message. Twitter's homepage, which says, "Something is technically wrong," might have you wondering: Is Twitter down on July 11? The social media site's reported problems already have me missing my Twitter timeline and wondering when the heck I'll have access to it again. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, a Twitter rep said, "We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We'll keep you updated on what's happening here."

If you haven't already been able to tell, Twitter being down means tweets aren't loading in desktop or smartphone apps, whether they're your own tweets or tweets from people you follow. Twitter's system status page indicated a service disruption on July 11, 2019 and has it labeled as an "active incident" as of 2:46 p.m. ET, per Twitter's down detector, which shows over 60,000 people reporting an issue with Twitter. You can check out a map of where the reports have been coming from on down detector's map feature. At 3:56 p.m. ET on July 11, Twitter posted an update on Twitter's systems status page outlining the cause of the issue, writing:

The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.

Twitter's outage isn't just limited to a particular region — reports that Twitter is down are flooding in from places all across the globe, per USA Today.

Twitter wasn't the only website down on July 11 — Reddit was also reportedly hit by an outage. Elite Daily reached out to Reddit for comment on the reported issues, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Users who tried to access Reddit's desktop page were apparently met with 503 errors for several hours until the issue was reportedly resolved on the same day. Ironically, many Redditers took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the access issue.

This isn't the first time a major social media providers have experienced outages in recent days. On July 3, 2019, Instagram users worldwide experienced technical issues with the app for an extended period of time, with most user reports coming from the Northeastern United States and Western Europe. At the time a Facebook spokesperson told Elite Daily:

We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Around the same time, Facebook and WhatsApp users were also encountering problems sharing photos, videos, and files.

A statement from Facebook later on July 3 revealed that an issue was triggered during one of Facebook's routine maintenance check-ups that made it difficult or impossible to upload or send photos and videos.

Of course, in this tech-heavy world we live in, issues like these are bound to arise. Thankfully, after Twitter's latest update at around 4 p.m. ET, many users had service resume. So, keep an eye on your feed, because you might just be able to scroll through your tweets again very soon. #FingersCrossed.