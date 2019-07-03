After numerous users noticed that Instagram appeared to not be working on Wednesday, July 3, people are airing their grievances on Twitter. The tweets and memes about Instagram reportedly being down on July 3 take you through the emotional rollercoaster that comes from a feed and Story-less life — and chances are, you'll relate so hard. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram for comment on the reported outage, and a spokesperson for Facebook (which owns Instagram) responded:

We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Considering 500 million of Instagram's 1 billion monthly active users are on the platform every day, according to Hootsuite, it's not surprising that the social media platform has an outage once in a while. After all, that's a lot of bandwidth. Still, that doesn't make it any easier when it does happen, and there's nothing like not being able access the app that makes you realize how much time you spend scrolling through your feed on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, July 3, the withdrawals were real for countless Instagram users who realized they weren't able to check out new posts or watch peoples' Instagram Stories. Users also reported that they were having difficulty downloading media on the app. Considering that they couldn't air grievances on their platform of choice, users headed to Twitter in droves to commiserate over the outage. I mean, when all you want to do is double-tap a post, the frustration is a lot to handle.

Several users noted that the outage also seems to extend to Facebook and WhatsApp as well, which are all owned by the same parent company, Facebook. Some theorized that the outage might have something to do with Facebook's reported plans to unify communication across WhatsApp, Instagram Direct Message, and Facebook Messenger, which the company announced back in January.

According to a Jan. 25 story from The New York Times, the parent company revealed it was currently having technicians work on reconfiguring these messaging services to make cross-platform communication possible. Considering that the current outage seems to affect the Instagram Direct Messages feature as well as a number of other features, it's a possibility that the hiccup might stem from this or another update that the tech giant is working on rolling out, although it's impossible to know for sure.

Now that we can't spend an unhealthy amount of time stalking peoples' Instagram Stories, scrolling through our feeds, and double-tapping to our hearts' desire, does this mean that we all have to resign ourselves to a *gasp* completely productive hump day?

Judging from the mass exodus to Twitter, it looks like you can find all your friends on that social media platform — at least until the Instagram outage is over... So, I'd sign into your account (or sign up, if you don't have one already), and join the party by sharing your own memes.