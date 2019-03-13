On Wednesday, March 13, many of Instagram's over 1 billion users flew into a widespread panic when they realized that the popular social media app appeared to be down. They headed to Twitter to air their ~feelings~ about the whole situation, and these tweets About Instagram reportedly not working are in full-on freak out mode. A Facebook spokesperson told Elite Daily in a statement, "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Hundreds of Instagram users went off on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon when they realized that that many are having problems posting images and videos to the app, and, in some instances, are unable to log on to the platform at all. According to screenshots shared on Twitter, some people are receiving error messages when they try to post or are seeing a notification saying that the app will auto-post their photos once the app wis back up.

Considering that Instagram is one of the most popular social media networks at the moment and many also use the app to promote businesses or personal blogs, the realization that Instagram was down was a moment of mass hysteria for many — especially as the unexpected development occurred during a popular time slot for posting.

Without Instagram at their fingertips, many headed to Twitter to commiserate over the glitch, which is also impacting Facebook and Messenger.

More to come...