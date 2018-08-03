Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD has officially arrived. The rapper's first album since welcoming baby Stormi Webster into the world with girlfriend Kylie Jenner was highly anticipated by fans, and by the looks of what people are saying on Twitter, he did not disappoint. One song, in particular, is pretty interesting, and it just happens to be the very first song on the album. The song "STARGAZING" opens up ASTROWORLD and based on the song's lyrics, we can't help but wonder: Is Travis Scott's "STARGAZING" about Kylie Jenner or Stormi? He sings about a girl saving his life in the song, so it very well could be.

The song starts off with Scott singing,

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (yeah) / Sippin' on purp, feelin' like the Barre Baby (it's lit) / Whenever I’m down, it got me goin' crazy (yah) / Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (alright)

The next part of the chorus is what could be about Kylie Jenner or Stormi, or both, TBH. Scott sings,

I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah) / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees (straight up) / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night / In the night-time (woo, yah)

The line about a girl saving his life could definitely be about his love for his daughter. It could also be about his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Either way, Scott has spent a lot of time of ASTROWORLD shouting out Stormi and Jenner.

Then the first verse comes in.

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (roll) / Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (oh no) / N****s femalin', they excelling (yeah) / Are they intelli'? (what you tellin'?) / We propellin', up top with Ellen, uh (with the choppers) / Kill the jealous with propane repellent / Got me goin' crazy (it's lit) / On tour, we'll tell 'em, we brought the section (gang) / They keep on callin' up, it's getting hectic like we projected / So we cut the plug, he's interjected (got me goin' crazy)

The pre-chorus and chorus repeat with Scott saying,

Rollin', rollin', rollin', got me stargazin' (yeah) / Sippin' on purp, feelin' like the Barre Baby (it's lit) / Whatever I'm downin' got me goin' crazy (yah) / Psychedelics got me goin' crazy (alright)

I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah) / Then this girl came here to save my life / Girl, look to the sky, down on my knees (straight up) / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night / In the night-time (woo, yah) / Got me goin' crazy

Halfway through "STARGAZING," there's the sound of a rollercoaster and the entire song changes. The beat switch in "STARGAZING" has fans on Twitter shook.

Scott raps about Kylie Jenner specifically in this part of the song when he talks about his "baby mama." He raps,

Bounce that sh*t forever, she on both knees / She was talkin' 'bout forever got a whole week / But she know my baby mama is a trophy / She be throwing up them B's feel like we both bleed / She keep my dick jumpin up, feel like I'm Moby / I'm way too gold for this beef, feel like I'm Kobe / Yeah, this right here is astronomical / I see you picked up all my ways, I feel responsible / They tryna say that all my problems is improbable / They keep itching at my spit, I’m diabolical / You feel me?

Fans can't get over Travis Scott calling Kylie Jenner his "trophy."

Jenner can't get over the album in general.

She posted an Instagram when the album dropped saying, "you didn’t have to go this hard baby 😢 Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life 😫😍😍." Travis Scott fans seem to agree.