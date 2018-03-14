The new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer is super exciting to most Harry Potter fans, but some diehard fans of the magical franchise are pretty upset about one small moment in the new clip. Obviously, Harry Potter has built such a huge and fervent fandom that a ton of people know the intricate spells and rules of the universe by heart... which is why fans were quick to point out the rule-breaking plot hole in the Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer.

At the very beginning of the new trailer, an envoy from the Ministry of Magic instantly appear on Hogwarts grounds, walking into the office of a young professor Albus Dumbledore to question him about Newt Scamander's whereabouts. While it was cool to see Jude Law as a young Dumbledore for the first time, the trailer's opening scene rubbed a ton of diehard Harry Potter fans the wrong way. Immediately after the trailer was released, fans began pointing out that witches and wizards are banned from apparating on Hogwarts grounds — meaning that the Ministry of Magic envoy would be breaking one of the biggest rules in the Harry Potter universe.

Fans took to Twitter, where they dragged the trailer for showing apparition on Hogwarts grounds, and reminded others how important that restrictive rule has been in the earlier books and movies. Check out the responses from fans below:

Indeed, the rule against apparating and disapparating on Hogwarts grounds has been established in the earlier Harry Potter books. Most famously, Hermione Granger quotes the rule from her favorite text, Hogwarts, A History. The only known exception to the rule is house-elves, who are free to apparate and disapparate around Hogwarts as they please.

So, is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald already losing its Harry Potter cred in just the first few seconds of its trailer? While diehard fans have been quick to harshly criticize the perceived lack of knowledge of the HP universe, other fans made cases that perhaps the movie-makers did indeed know about this rule and are purposely playing around with it. Some fans are saying that the events of the upcoming movie may be what leads to the Ministry of Magic creating the rule banning apparition in Hogwarts, and others are guessing that the rule just doesn't apply to the Minister of Magic (Hector Fawley in this case). And then there is also the fact that the book containing the rule — Hogwarts, A History — was published around 1984, decades after the events in The Crimes of Grindelwald.

With all the back and forth over the tiny scene within the Harry Potter community right now, it is hard to know exactly what to make of the apparition rule at the moment. Of course, the rule has been very well-established and hugely important to the original Harry Potter saga, but the counter arguments that Fantastic Beasts may take place before this rule was established or may even be the reason for implementing the rule also seem viable. We are just going to have to wait until we get more information about the Fantastic Beasts sequel to find out what is really going on with this apparition clause.

Until then, you can enjoy the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer below (just try not to get triggered by the apparating at the beginning):

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will pick up after the events of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with Newt Scamander teaming up with Albus Dumbledore to track down the escaped dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The movie will fly into theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.