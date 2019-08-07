Almost every Starbucks fanatic and internet enthusiast out there has most likely caught wind of the Seattle-based coffee chain's latest and greatest addition to the unofficial secret menu, which is best known as the TikTok drink. It seemingly went viral in a matter of minutes (like everything else on the TikTok app, to be honest), and it actually sounds pretty delicious. However, if you have dietary restrictions of any kind, you might be wondering, "Is the TikTok Drink vegan?" Well, I've done a little investigating, so read on for the important details.

If you haven't already tried Starbucks' TikTok Drink for yourself, it truly looks like a prize to be won. While it isn't an official menu item, you can order this beauty if you know what goes into it. It boasts beautiful light pink hues, and in my opinion, it's somewhat reminiscent of one of those old-fashioned Creme Savers you'd steal from your grandma's candy jar. Needless to say, I need one in my life (and most importantly, on my Instagram Story).

Anyway, the TikTok Drink features a variety of delicious (and really simple!) ingredients. According to Happy Barista on Reddit, who has made dozens of TikTok Drinks in just the last month, the trendy beverage blends a Venti Strawberry Açai Refresher with three scoops of strawberries, three scoops of blackberries, and what they call a "matching size scoop of ice." All of the ingredients are then thrown in a blender and voila! You have your secret menu TikTok drink. A number of creative Starbucks baristas also like to add lemonade to change things up a little, according to a recipe posted to a Starbucks secret menu on Wattpad. But regardless of how you decide to order yours, the drink is completely vegan.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Say what? Yep, you heard that loud and clear, folks. The TikTok drink is free of any animal products and animal byproducts (which includes ingredients such as eggs, dairy, and honey). The Strawberry Acai Refresher is totally vegan, according to PETA, as are strawberries, blackberries, ice, and lemonade. So, my beloved vegan friends: there's a new drink option for you on the Starbucks menu, and based on all the buzz surrounding it, I think it's probably worth a shot. Although, you should be sure to tell your barista exactly what you expect in your drink, because this isn't an official menu item.

In the past, Starbucks has offered a wide variety of non-dairy drinks, whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or simply not in the mood for sipping any animal milk. Between the Blonde Roast, the Americano, the Iced Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte, Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte, and Matcha Lemonade, there are a number of seriously delicious options that everyone can try. My personal favorite happens to be the iced almond milk latte — it's pretty ordinary, but let's face it: the drink is undeniably classic.

In my opinion, there's a lot to love about the TikTok Drink from the unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu — it looks absolutely gorgeous; it supposedly tastes amazing; and most importantly, it's vegan, featuring no animal products or animal by-products. So whether you're taking a hiatus from dairy or if you're a full-time vegan, I strongly suggest getting one of these babies for yourself. If anything, they will seriously up your Instagram game... and that's honestly half the battle.