Taylor Swift may have a song titled "August" on her latest album Folklore, but she's completely taken over the month of July. After Swift dropped the surprise record on Friday, July 24, fans went into detective mode, attempting to decode the lyrics on all 16 songs. Swifties think they've nailed down the tracks about Swift's former loves, her current relationship with Joe Alwyn, and everything in between, but there's one big question that still lingers: Is Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" about Harry Styles? Here's why fans are convinced it is.

Swift and Styles famously dated from the fall of 2012 to the winter of 2013, and Swift has since seemingly written songs about their time together. Swift's hits "Out of the Woods" and "Style" are speculated to be about Styles, and, earlier this year, the former 1D boybander told Howard Stern he doesn't mind having been her muse.

"I think it’s flattering," Styles said in March. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter."

Perhaps his seal of approval inspired Swift to channel her emotions from their relationship to pen "Cardigan." At least that's what fans are saying. Styles, who is widely known for his fashion choices, is often spotted rocking a cardigan, but it's also the similarities from his "Falling" music video and the visuals for Swift's "Cardigan" that have Swifties convinced the song is about him.

For one, they both submerge themselves in water in their respective videos.

The piano sequences also look super similar.

Basically, Swift's whole music video is one giant finger pointing at the fact the song is about Styles — at least according to her fans.

While fans may never know *exactly* what Swift was thinking when she wrote "Cardigan," imagining it's all about Styles has stans living for the music video.