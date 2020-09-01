Is Taylor Nolan Polyamorous? She Gave An Update On Her Dating Life
During a guest appearance on the episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! featuring Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Taylor Nolan revealed she's experimenting with polyamory. "It's been a really interesting last kind of two and a half-ish years of experimenting, of exploring kind of what kind of a relationship I want to be in," she told Chris Harrison, per People. "I've definitely kind of experimented more with poly-type relationships."
Polyamory refers to the practice of having intimate relationships with more than one partner, which is a change of pace for someone like Nolan who was once a cast member on a reality TV franchise best known for promoting the idea of a monogamous engagement as the ultimate happily-ever-after. Nolan is the first Bachelor Nation alum to openly speak about embracing polyamory.
"Love doesn't have to present itself in this fairy tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic," Nolan explained, per People. "Like, it can look many different ways... If you're hot, you're hot."
"Trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot," she continued, per People. "Like, it's a full spectrum of attractiveness."
After her interview, she shared her thoughts on the experience on Instagram.
"I took this photo a few minutes after my @bachelorabc interview," she began in the lengthy caption. "I shook out all my nerves, the anxiety diarrhea had passed, and I actually felt happy!!! Idk if it was being at home, or what, but for once I felt I stood my ground and showed up authentically in a space where I was small, shrunk myself, filtered myself, was triggered and didn’t feel safe. I was actually smiling, I know it’s a rare sighting of me on this show, but it only happened cause I was really really really committed to being the whole of who I am today. To be honest, speak my truth, and to take the risk of being vulnerable."
Later in the caption she expanded upon her journey finding love, however it may look:
It’s 4 yrs later and while I’m certainly stronger and more comfortable in my being now than I was then...I’m still always learning. Learning and figuring out what it is to be in and create a relationship that is monogamous or consensually non-monogamous or monogamish. Learning to be embracing and accepting of experiencing sexual attraction to people when I think they’re hot, and not just limiting attraction based on gender (but yes I do still love me a good beard lol). Learning to be a constant student of life, where I’ll be wrong and I’ll be right and I’ll struggle and I’ll grow....cause that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?
Here's to hoping Nolan's bravery and vulnerability inspire others to lead their lives in the same way.