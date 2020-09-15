There have been rampant rumors of what's to come in The Mandalorian Season 2, from characters to storylines. But so far, none of the actors whose names have floated to the top have been confirmed by Lucasfilm, leaving fans desperate for any footage or images to answer questions. When Sasha Banks showed up in the Season 2 trailer, it was confirmation that one story was true. But is Sasha Banks a Jedi in The Mandalorian Season 2? There are lots of possibilities.

Initially reported back in February of 2020 by wrestling trade websites, Banks at first was said to be "involved with the production." That could've meant anything, from training actors to choreographing fights to actually acting in the show. But few speculated at the time she might be playing a significant role.

It was notable though that Banks "called out" Gina Carano in August, just before The Mandalorian's Season 2 premiere was announced. Carano, who plays one of the show's main recurring characters, was an MMA fighter before heading to the small screen, and this sort of perceived PR move is a feature of the wrestling world when promoting a joint project. Still, any involvement by Banks remained unconfirmed until now.

Banks only appears for a moment in the trailer, at the 49-second mark. Check her out:

Her appearance coincides with Mando's voice over discussing the Jedi: "You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" As he says the final word, she disappears.

The inference is clear. The trailer is suggesting here that Banks' character, hooded and cloaked much like Obi-Wan Kenobi once was, is a Jedi. Since many reports point to Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka, this means Banks is likely playing a different character. There are reports Sabine Wren would be in this season. She's a Jedi born on Mandalore, who once wielded the Darksaber. Speculation is rising that's who Banks plays.

But not so fast. The Jedi don't usually dress in black unless they are Sith. And the Jedi are not the only ones able to wield invisible forces in the galaxy. There are also the Nightsisters.

The Nightsisters, also referred to as the Witches of Dathomir, are a clan of women who have learned to tap into the magical ichor from their home planet. (Dathomir, nicknamed "The Rancor Planet," is a dark-energy planet.) Technically, their abilities are the same as the Jedi, wielding the Force. But they draw power from their planet as the primary source, instead of the galaxy all around them.

Could Sasha Banks be one of these powerful women? Or is she playing Wren? Either way, she seems to be looking for Mando and the Child.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.