Between her co-hosting gig and a nomination for her work in Killing Eve, Sandra Oh is the woman of the hour at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The former Grey's Anatomy star works alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg onstage on Jan. 6, but what with her being the spellbinding actress we've been sleeping on for years, you might be on the hunt for more info about Oh. What has she been doing since Grey's Anatomy? Is Sandra Oh single? We've narrowed down what a true Sandra Oh fan should know before her time as a Golden Globes host is up.

Although many of us were first introduced to Oh via her turn as a quotable vice principal in The Princess Diaries, her role as the brilliant Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy solidified her as a TV favorite. Following her departure from the ABC medical drama in 2014, Oh seemingly laid low in Hollywood before BBC America's Killing Eve came along. Now with at least one more season of the thriller in store, Oh is due back on our screens when Season 2 of Killing Eve premieres on April 7. Although she keeps her personal life fairly private, Oh staying low-key and delivering exceptional onscreen work is just another reason why we love her. Good luck to her and Samberg as they helm the Golden Globes!

So, here's the rundown on Oh:

1 She's Rumored To Be Dating A Musician iamsandraohinsta on Instagram Her official relationship status is a mystery, but the internet has recently linked Oh with musician Andrew Featherston. She didn't comment on the rumored relationship in an interview with U.K. publication The Times, but said she was "very happy." While it's tricky to track down clips of Featherston's music (this experimental piece on YouTube appears to be his doing), you can easily find paparazzi shots of him with Oh. We probably shouldn't count on seeing the pair on the Golden Globes red carpet together, but if the gossip is true, I'm sure Featherston will be supporting Oh's hosting stint from afar.

2 She's Divorced Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After marrying in 2003, Oh and The Descendants and Election director Alexander Payne separated in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2007. The two married while working together on Payne's 2004 film Sideways, in which Oh plays a wine pourer who has an affair with Thomas Haden Church's character.

3 She & Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Star Kate Walsh Play A Couple In 'Under The Tuscan Sun' DHGreysFriendsBep on YouTube No, this isn't a Grey's Anatomy dream sequence where Cristina and Addison end up together. 2003's Under the Tuscan Sun is travel porn at its finest, but the reason that Diane Lane goes to Italy in the first place is because of Oh and Walsh's characters. Oh's Patti is expecting her first child with Grace, who Walsh plays, preventing them from taking a planned trip to Tuscany. Patti convinces her heartsick best friend Frances (Lane) to go on the vacation instead, prompting the main character to revitalize her life. Although it foreshadowed Oh and Walsh's future as TV co-stars, Under the Tuscan Sun also hinted that had Cristina and Addison's romantic paths ever unexpectedly crossed, it probably wouldn't have ended well.

4 Her Parents Were Her Dates At The 2018 Emmy Awards Variety on YouTube As the first Asian person nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series, Oh brought her parents to the September 2018 ceremony. The presence of Mrs. and Mr. Oh, as they were introduced in a red carpet interview with Variety, clearly delighted Oh. Fingers crossed that we spot the adorable duo in the audience at the Globes!