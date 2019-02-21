Being in the public eye means that every aspect of your life is no longer private but pretty much known to everyone else in the world. What you wear, what you eat, what you do — it all becomes public knowledge. So when two celebrities date and it goes unnoticed for months or, in this case, the better part of a decade, it is a shock like no other. And one former Harry Potter star has managed to do just that — no magic involved. So for any Ron Weasley stans wondering, "Is Rupert Grint single?" you're unfortunately going to be disappointed, and here's what you need to know.

The answer? No, probably not. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Grint has been dating fellow brit Georgia Groome since 2011 and many only just recently realized this after a tweet highlighting the pair's relationship went viral.

The tweet was posted by Twitter user @lydia_wood_ and stated: "I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????"

Many replied to the tweet, which has since gained 5,000 retweets and over 22,000 likes, with their similar astonishment at the revelation that the two stars were an item.

According to the Metro, the couple first linked up in 2011 and have been dating on-and-off ever since, and they were last pictured out and about together at the Dinard Film Festival in France last year.

Elite Daily reached out to Grint and Groome's teams for comment on the current status of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication. But based on the fact that you didn't even know Grint and Groome were a thing until 10 seconds ago, the fact that they haven't been pictured out together in ages certainly doesn't indicate trouble in paradise for this private pair.

Both Grint and Groome have taken a step out of the limelight in recent years with Groome's last project being a 15-minute short titled Period Piece and Grint starring in smaller roles including his last as Inspector Crome in the TV mini-series The ABC Murders.

Harry Potter super fans have likely heard all about what Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have recently been up to given the news of their upcoming and soon to be released projects, but Grint also has titles lined up for himself in the near future. He is attached to star in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller series as well as the film Instruments of Darkness where he will star alongside Sean Bean. And the red-headed actor appears to be content with where his life is currently.

In an interview with The Guardian, Grint shared that he feels ready to settle down and hopes to have children one day. "Turning 30 felt strange", he stated. "It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens." And when speaking of children, Grint jokingly questioned, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Grint also admitted that he and Weasley "became virtually the same person" as time went by and he believes he "peaked pretty early" sharing, "it would be ridiculous to think that you can replicate that level of success. It’s always going to be a challenge, but I’m kind of enjoying that. It’s quite fun to surprise people."

What the future holds for the private couple remains to be seen but many of Hollywood's top couples could take a note from them because, bloody hell, that was one nicely kept secret.