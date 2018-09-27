Although it most definitely has had some low points, I think I'm going to go ahead and call 2018 my favorite year in terms of celeb relationships. I mean, from Grandavidson to Jailey to Shia and FKA Twigs, new couples are popping up left and right. And now there's another one on the rise! A recent Instagram post suggested that Nicki Minaj may be dating Lewis Hamilton. (Elite Daily has reached out to both of their representatives for comment.)

OK, some backstory. When Minaj appeared on The Ellen Show earlier this month, she made some very candid comments on her love life. She explained that she's been enjoying dating two dudes at once.

"There is a new boy, but he and I have kind of fell back a little bit," Minaj told DeGeneres. And that's not all! In addition to the new boy, she's also got a "newer" boy who has "been around for a couple weeks now."

I have no official intel on whether or not Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is the new boy, the newer boy or possibly even another even newer boy. But it looks like the two are definitely getting serious about each other.

Rumors started swirling earlier this month when the two were spotted together at New York Fashion Week.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That was our first clue that they might be an item, though admittedly, it's not a great hint. I mean, they could've just been friends who just so happen to share a strong interest in fashion!

This next clue is what has me convinced that the two have to be more than friends.

Minaj posted a selfie of herself and Lewis looking very sexy riding around in a race car in the desert while Cosmopolitan reports the pair are on vacation in Dubai. She captioned the post, "🇹🇹🇬🇩 Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace �"

Attending a fashion show with a male friend? OK, I get that. But attending fashion shows and riding around the desert in his race car while on vacation across the world together? Seems a little more than friendly to me.

If Hamilton really is in a relationship with Minaj, let's all be clear on one thing: He should be treating her like the self-proclaimed queen that she is. And that means giving her some sweet, sweet loving at least three times a night. I mean, remember the line in her song, "Barbie Dreams," that literally goes, "if he can't f*ck three times a night, peace"? Yeah, that's not a joke.

NickiMinajAtVEVO on YouTube

While she wouldn't expect that frequency from a live-in boyfriend, she does demand it from a boyfriend she doesn't regularly see. "If you see someone once or twice a week, then, yeah, three times a night," she told DeGeneres. "When I see you, [it's] three times a night! If you can't hang, goodbye! I'm not wasting my time."

She clearly hasn't said goodbye to Hamilton yet, so it looks like he's doing something right.

While we have no idea how serious the pair are, Minaj made it pretty clear during her appearance on Ellen that she's not really looking to be tied down right now. "I went from a six-year [relationship] to a 12-year [relationship] to a two-year [relationship] and then I was just ready to chill and relax," she told Degeneres. "I didn't know who I was minus a man. I'm finally learning who I am and I love myself. Everything I do now isn't about pleasing some man and that makes me feel so empowered. I can come and go as I please."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Whether or not she does end up officially dating him, I really hope she maintains that same feeling of empowerment because, duh, she's a queen.

