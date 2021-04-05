Despite Netflix's To All The Boys: Always and Forever sweetly wrapping up Lara Jean's high school love story, fans of the Covey fam were left feeling sad as the final movie installment came to a close. Even though it looked like all of the characters were set up for a promising future, viewers are still aching to see what happens next for their faves. Luckily, there's a chance the series isn't quite over yet. According to reports, Netflix is making a To All The Boys spinoff series about Kitty. (Elite Daily reached out to Netflix about these reports but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The final To All The Boys installment followed Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as they said goodbye to high school and planned for the future. While the couple grappled with college acceptances and the idea of being in an LDR, another Covey was experiencing a love story as well: After meeting a boy named Dae in South Korea, Katherine — aka Kitty (Anna Cathcart) — enters into her first relationship. She goes so far as to ask Peter for texting tips and even watches Dae's favorite sport, baseball, since he agreed to read Harry Potter for her.

But the final movie installment ended without learning what, if anything, was next for Kitty and Dae. And that might have been by design. On March 31, Deadline reported a spinoff starring Cathcart as Kitty was in the works. According to Variety, the rom-com series about the youngest Covey sister would feature 30-minute long episodes following Kitty as she searches for a true love of her own. TATB’s author, Jenny Han, is reportedly working on the pilot script and is on board as a writer, creator, and executive producer.

While the series is still reportedly “in early development," it looks like the Coveys' story might not be over just yet. Whether this means fans will get to see Lara Jean and Peter's relationship continue from afar or just be treated with plenty of classic Kitty comebacks, it sounds like the TATB love may live on in another series.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.