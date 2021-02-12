Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are all grown up. The third and final To All The Boys movie is finally on Netflix, so you can fall for the couple's romance one last time before they go off to college. The teen rom-com trilogy is full of twists, turns, and heartwarming moments, and luckily, the newest entry is no exception. But saying goodbye to the series is pretty tough, as proved by these tweets about the To All The Boys 3 ending.

Warning: Spoilers for To All The Boys: Always and Forever follow. The final To All The Boys movie dropped on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend. The movie follows Peter and Lara Jean through their final days of high school as they deal with some unforeseen growing pains. Although the couple initially planned to attend Stanford together in the fall, their plans for a future together were thrown into disarray after Lara Jean was rejected from the school and then decided NYU was the best fit for her.

While they had their ups and downs in To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the pair ultimately stayed together and resolved to make things work long-distance. "My whole life, I've wanted the kind of love you see in movies," Lara Jean noted at the end. "Boy meets girl, they break up and make up, and they live happily ever after. But in real life, that's not where the story ends; it's where it begins."

She added that she's learned love means choosing each other through life's ups and downs, bringing things full-circle as Lara Jean got to balance her dreams of a fairytale ending with the reality that real-life love can be hard. The ending showed just how far the To All The Boys protagonist has grown since she was a shy daydreamer in the first installment, but it did so without sacrificing any of her optimism.

For fans who have loved the series since the first book came out in 2014, the first movie hit Netflix in 2018, or anywhere in between, saying goodbye to Lara Jean, Peter, and the gang was a big deal. So of course the ending gave them all the feels.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.