After the release of the final Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer, there is only one name on everyone's lips right now. The new clip revealed the shocking origins of Voldemort's snake Nagini, who we found out was once a witch. The big reveal has every Harry Potter fan reeling, and some are even putting together some even more shocking fan theories. One of the most eye-popping is the theory wondering: Is Nagini actually Voldemort's mom? I know, it sounds wild, but once you think about it, the theory actually makes a surprising amount of sense.

Even before the latest Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer revealed the truth about Nagini, some diehard fans had already been theorizing that Claudia Kim's mysterious snake-enchanting circus act character may in fact be Merope Gaunt Riddle, the mother of Tom Riddle A.K.A. Voldemort. A fan theory from last year, which went largely based off of a circus poster featuring a snake enchantress show in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, correctly predicted that this circus would play a big part in The Crimes of Grindelwald, and further made the case that this snake enchantress was very likely Merope Gaunt Riddle. Of course, we now know that this woman is Nagini, but stacking the theories together, there is still a case to be made for Merope Riddle and Nagini possibly being the same person.

The first fishy detail the goes into this theory is a poster for Circus Arcanus seen briefly in the background of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. As we now know, Circus Arcanus and the advertised Snake Girl are major elements of Crimes of Grindelwald, but the most important element is the date. The poster says that the circus will hold its final New York City show on Dec. 13, 1926 before heading back to Europe.

Warner Bros

That date is important because it is very close to an iconic day in Harry Potter history: the birth of Voldemort. Tom Riddle was born on Dec. 31, 1926; New Year's Eve. The timing of this new movie could definitely be setting up a reveal of Voldemort's birth.

Now we know that the Snake Girl on this poster is actually Nagini, but could Nagini really be a stage name that Merope Riddle took on when she joined the circus? J.K. Rowling revealed that Nagini is a Maledictus, explicitly pointing out that only women can be Maledictuses and the blood curse is passed only from mother to daughter.

So, if Nagini did have a son, then he would not be afflicted as a Maledictus.

And of course, this theory would also explain why Voldemort was so close and affectionate with Nagini above all others. In the end, we all know that Nagini will lose her human form and remain by Voldemort's side as his serpent companion (and Horcrux). If Nagini really is Voldemort's mother, then it makes more sense why he would be so extremely close with the snake, even entrusting the creature with a piece of his soul.

We will have to see whether Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald reveals Nagini to be Voldemort's mother or not when the movie hits theaters on Nov. 16.