The new season of 13 Reasons Why may have only just dropped on Netflix recently, but pretty much every superfan of the teen drama has already devoured every episode of Season 3. And needless to say, everyone is shook after that unexpected ending. Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you haven't finished 13 Reasons Why Season 3 yet. Monty's death kind of comes out of nowhere in the final moments of the season, and that suddenness has some fans wondering whether Monty is still alive in 13 Reasons Why. A new theory bubbling up in the fandom is making the case for Monty having somehow faked his death.

One of the most shocking moments from the 13 Reasons Why Season 3 finale was the reveal that Monty had been killed in prison. Earlier in the episode, Monty was arrested for sexual assault and battery for what he did to Tyler in Season 2, and later in the episode Ani revealed she heard through the grapevine that Monty had been killed shortly after beginning his sentence. Monty's sudden death became key to Ani's plan to pin Bryce's murder on him and end the investigation, saving prime suspect Clay and actual murderer Alex from any further stress. But the fact that the death happened so suddenly and that it was not even shown on-screen has many fans very suspicious.

It is a pretty well-known rule in twist-y dramas like 13 Reasons Why that you can never be absolutely sure a character is dead until you see the body, and not only did 13 Reasons Why not show viewers Monty's body to prove his death, but the details of his murder are wholly nonexistent. Ani said she heard about his death from a whisper network that went back to steroid dealer Tim Pozzi. Sure enough, Tim was being held in the same jail as Monty at the time of his arrest, but it is not as though he has been shown to be a reliable source of information. Plus, Ani gives zero details about Monty's death — Who killed him? Why did they kill him? Why did the murder happen so soon after Monty entered jail? It all seems very suspicious.

A number of fans picked up on how shady Monty's death came off, and a bunch of theories have been popping up about how and why Monty might have faked his death.

The most popular fan theory, as presented by one Reddit user, is that Monty's hook-up Winston knows that Monty is still alive and the two of them will work together to mess with Clay, Ani, Alex, Jess, and everyone else's lives in Season 4.

Another theory making the rounds is that Alex's dad is actually the one who orchestrated the plan to fake Monty's death, and Deputy Sheriff Standall is keeping Monty hidden in a safe house to protect him. This theory does seem pretty convincing, especially since it definitely seemed like Alex's dad figured out that his son killed Bryce but went along with convicting Monty for the murder anyway.

For his part, actor Timothy Granaderos recently said that he does hope Monty will come back in some way in Season 4, so there is still potential for that death to be a fake-out. Just imagine the wild drama that Monty actually being alive would cause for the final season of 13 Reasons Why!