This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Bryce Walker wasn't the only casualty of 13 Reasons Why's latest dark chapter. His death inspired a police investigation with many false starts, but new girl Ani was at the helm of framing Monty de la Cruz for his friend's murder. The antagonistic jock later died in his prison cell, seemingly closing Bryce's murder case, but will Monty be in 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Actor Timothy Granaderos has thoughts about the character's potential return.

Although audiences did not see Monty's death play out onscreen, Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino) confirmed the news in an interrogation session with Ani (Grace Saif). The update encouraged Ani to cement her plan of placing the blame on Monty, although Deputy Standall appeared to correctly fear that his son Alex (Miles Heizer) was linked to the killing. While this wager paid off, Monty actually had a solid alibi, having spent the night of Bryce's death with secret hookup Winston (Deaken Bluman). The Hillcrest student later confronted Ani about knowing this point.

The Season 3 finale also ended with a fisherman discovering Tyler's (Devin Druid) stash of weapons, suggesting none of the kids' secrets are buried for good. Depending on how this plot thickens in Season 4, Monty could always pop up in flashbacks as Bryce (Justin Prentice) did throughout Season 3. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Granaderos was open to appearing as Monty in Season 4, saying, "You know, there’s always a chance. Especially with this show. [Showrunner] Brian Yorkey is very excited about what he’s got planned for the final season so we’ll see. I’m hoping to."

David Moir/Netflix

Granaderos even has ideas about how new episodes could feature the character. He told EW:

I'd hope to get to unpack more of his story. It was a tragic ending to a tragic story that I feel like there is so much more to explore with what he was going through and how he was processing things. He finally met this person who could bring out his vulnerability and they have these very intimate, close moments ... It was rejuvenating to be able to talk from Montgomery’s heart and not put up this wall of defense and aggression. It’s a sad story that I’d love to see more of if Monty does get to come back in some way.

Granaderos also revealed he never filmed Monty's death scene, as the creative team decided from the start not to show it onscreen. If he's meant to be a part of Season 4, this detail could change, but Granaderos felt that the ambiguity fit with the season's ending. "I feel like it was the right thing to do, especially with the way the story wrapped up," he said. "It added to the mystery of it, of how Monty gets pinned for everything. The fact that you don’t see him get killed leaves us with the mystery of the whole conclusion of the story."

Winston isn't thrilled about Ani changing the narrative of Bryce's death, but perhaps Season 4, likely out in 2020, could reveal Monty will still get the last say in this fiasco somehow.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.