This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. After past seasons of 13 Reasons Why utilized the narration of Hannah Baker and other Liberty High kids, Season 3 took a different approach when new character Ani stepped up as narrator. Sharing a perspective of Bryce Walker that the others couldn't understand, Ani played a major role in the season, but so far, fans aren't too thrilled with her. Tweets about Ani from 13 Reasons Why indicate not everyone is super accepting of the new girl.

Arriving at Liberty High soon after Season 2's Spring Fling, Ani (Grace Saif) quickly befriended Clay (Dylan Minnette), but as the daughter of Bryce's (Justin Prentice) grandfather's live-in nurse, she also had unique access to Bryce leading up to his death. Season 3 gradually revealed how Ani experienced a brief romance with Bryce, but while growing closer to the controversial character, she also attempted to catch up with everything that had happened in Evergreen before her arrival.

It's difficult to be the new kid, but Ani adjusted to her environment fairly seamlessly. The Liberty High students accepted her without much issue, but according to Twitter, viewers of Season 3 aren't as open to her curious nature and omnipresent voice.

Fans also don't appreciate Ani's rose-tinted view of Bryce, a rapist who only ever received a few months of probation as punishment. Sure, having an intimate insight into Bryce and his family dynamic helped her understand him, but that shouldn't excuse the jock for his actions. Ani becoming close to Jessica (Alisha Boe), one of his rape victims, while hanging out with Bryce at home also didn't go unnoticed.

In the end, Ani turned out to be crucial in establishing her new friends' safety. With the police believing Clay was responsible for Bryce's death, Ani worked to frame Monty (Timothy Granaderos) and cover up the identity of the actual killer, Alex (Miles Heizer). Her plan was successful, and as Monty later died in prison, the murder case was seemingly closed for good by Season 3's end. Ani and Clay also began dating amidst other kids' relatively happy endings.

However, Ani might have to start plotting again soon. At the end of the season, a fisherman discovered Tyler's (Devin Druid) guns in the river, where Tony (Christian Navarro) and Clay had discarded his stash after the Spring Fling. The likelihood of his finding going unreported is slim, so it may only be a matter of time before the kids are in trouble once again. Season 4 is slated to cover their high school graduation, but given how traumatic their Liberty High experience has been, facing another scandal might be inevitable for the kids.

Ani didn't have too much solo time with Tyler throughout the season, but if this cliffhanger is to be taken seriously, she may have the chance in Season 4 to help Tyler and win over any doubting fans.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.