The 2019 State of the Union is here! While President Trump offers his take on the state of the country, his children and their partners, among others, will be in the audience soaking it all in. Seeing as though there's a new coupling this year (ahem, ahem, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos), you might be wondering: Is Michael Boulos at the 2019 State of the Union? After all, he and Tiffany Trump have been going strong for some time now.

Trump made her entrance just before the Feb. 5 event started, dressed in an elegant, cream-colored dress, without Boulos on her arm. But the good news is, she wasn't alone. Trump showed up with her family, including her sister Ivanka Trump, and brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. And her siblings brought along their partners, including Jared Kushner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Lara Trump.

Donald Jr. shared a photo of the group ahead of the address and Trump looked totally happy, despite her beau being MIA. To be totally honest, the picture kinda gives off #SquadGoals. Here's a look:

It's unclear why Boulos didn't attend or where he might be, but for what it's worth, he seems like a busy guy, so I can't say that this is surprising news.

Boulos reportedly hails from Nigeria, where his family runs a multibillion-dollar business, SCOA Nigeria, as well as Boulos Enterprises, which is “a distribution and trading company for commercial motorcycle, power bikes, tricycle and outboard motors," according to Crunch Base. (I know what you're thinking, and yes — Nigeria is also one of the places President Trump allegedly referred to as a "sh**hole" country in 2018, which he denied. But it appears to be NBD to Boulos.)

Just months after reportedly meeting while vacationing in Greece, Trump took Boulos to her father's famous Mar-a-Lago resort in November 2018 to spend Thanksgiving together. A source told Page Six:

Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.

So at least it looks like Boulos and the president are on friendly terms. Maybe he just had bigger fish to fry on Feb. 5. Elite Daily previously reached out to the Trump Organization for further comment on the reported romance, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Besides, there are so many others in attendance at the SOTU. This year, President Trump invited the formerly incarcerated, a kid that has been bullied because he shares the president's last name, a recovering addict, and survivors of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting that occurred in October 2018 and resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

Maybe we'll get a glimpse of Boulos next year. In the meantime, you can find photos of him and Tiff on Instagram. She recently made their relationship Instagram official, which means the floodgates for adorbs couples photos are open. Enjoy!

