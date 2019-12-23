Fast food cravings can come at any time, and Christmas is no exception. To prepare for a possible Christmas day trip to McDonald's, you'll want to know the restaurant's special hours on Dec. 25. Here's what you should know about whether or not your local McDonald's is open on Christmas, because your go-to spot will likely have adjusted holiday hours.

Fast food lovers will want to prepare accordingly this season, because only some McDonald's restaurants will be open on Christmas day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, this year. McDonald's says only a small number of restaurants will be open on Christmas, and since not all locations will be open, you'll want to check the restaurant locator to see if your local spot has special hours for the holiday. If you are also planning on grabbing a meal from McDonald's on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24; New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31; or New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, you'll similarly want to check your location's holiday schedule, since special hours may apply.

If you're lucky enough to swing by an open McDonald's location on during the holidays, you can make your order a little more cheerful with the chain's newest seasonal sip. McDonald's McCafe Cinnamon Cookie Latte is now available for a limited time during the holidays, and it's selling on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, which means you'll be able to grab a small for $2. Brewed with espresso, cinnamon, and milk, you can get your pick-me-up as a hot or iced drink.

Need a festive dessert? The new Snickerdoodle McFlurry is also available for a limited time. The chain's first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years is made with vanilla soft serve and cinnamon cookie crumbles. No matter what you plan on ordering this holiday, make sure to check your location's holiday hours before you go.