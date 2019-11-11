McDonald's New Snickerdoodle McFlurry Is On Uber Eats For An Early Taste

With the holidays right around the corner, the Golden Arches is gifting customers a brand new McFlurry that'll convince your tastebuds it really is the most wonderful time of the year. The icing on the cake? You don't have to leave your couch to be among the first to sample McDonald's new Snickerdoodle McFlurry, thanks to McDelivery on Uber Eats.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 11, the fast food chain will be giving Mickey D stans an introductory look (or rather, taste) at the company's first new seasonal McFlurry offering in seven years by delivering it straight to their doorsteps. According to McDonald's, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry — which combines swirls of the company's classic vanilla soft serve with "crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies that evoke the warm feelings of the season" and a Snickerdoodle topping — will be available with McDelivery on the Uber Eats app from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, giving self-professed couch potatoes just one more reason to indulge their sweet tooth leading up to the merriest time of the year.

McDonald's says the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry will eventually be available at McDonald's brick and mortar locations for a limited time in late November. But, of course, you can get an early taste with McDelivery.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

To get in on the delivery promo, all you have to do is head to the Uber Eats app, choose your closest McDonald's for delivery, add the sweet new offering to your cart before checking out, and voila! You can expect a Snickerdoodle McFlurry to promptly arrive at your doorstep. While there's no minimum order needed to get the new McFlurry, I'd keep in mind that Uber Eats does charge an additional small order fee if your cart is under $10. Also, the brand says prices will vary by location, so you can take a look at your cart when ordering to check what your sweet treat will cost you.

According to Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, the brand is hoping to bring a little holiday spirit with the new McFlurry. VanGosen said in the release. "We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays."

This isn't the first time customers have been able to treat their tastebuds to this simple yet mouthwatering combination. Back in August, a number of Southern California residents noted that McDonald's was testing out the treat for $2.69 at select locations. Judging by the initial rave reviews of the new McFlurry, I'd plan a night in (or five) with your couch this week and give this cinnamon-infused treat an early taste.