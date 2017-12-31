Is Mariah Carey Lip-Syncing At New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018? Fans Are Wondering

Leave it to the fabulous Mariah Carey to not let a highly-publicized performance mishap get her down. The singing sensation that's responsible for "Dreamlover" being in your head since 1993 may have had a rough time of it during last year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest when she suffered from some — er — technical difficulties. Now, she's following the mantra of her own lyrics, because she's ready to "shake it off" and get right back out there. But fans are wondering, is Mariah Carey lip-syncing at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018? The seasoned entertainer is taking the stage yet again to ring in the new year, dahlings.

"It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team," Mariah previously told Entertainment Weekly following the live TV snafu that went viral in the wee first hours of 2017. She explained,

All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.

If you missed the buzzy, bedazzled fiasco seen 'round the world, it went a little something like this. Moments before the big ball drop, Mariah — in a flesh-colored, glittering leotard, of course — hit Times Square to perform three songs. After singing the New Year's Eve classic "Auld Lang Syne," it was on to one of her most notable hits, "Emotions." Unfortunately, when the music started, the pre-recorded track was audible and Mariah didn't exactly sing along. "We didn't have a check for this song, so we'll just sing. It went to No. 1..," she remarked, in between belting intermittent bits of the track and walking around the stage talking. "We're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is." When she moved on to "We Belong Together," the backing track continued to be heard while she tried to sync up with it.

Hey — live television can be rough. Mariah Carey is aware of this. She's been doing the darn thing since she was a teenager. The superstar took it all in stride, tweeting her thoughts later in the evening. Kudos for expertly using a GIF of yourself for the occasion, Mimi.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 https://t.co/0Td8se57jr — (@mariahcarey) #

There was some public debate about what exactly was the root of the problem — Mariah's team initially pointed to a malfunctioning ear piece and placed blame on the production company. Dick Clark Productions then put out a statement and some of it read:

In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.

But all of that hullaballoo is so 2017! Onward and upward. We're sure Mariah won't let any pesky tech drama get in her way this time around.

It's all good now. Carey's reps and Dick Clark Productions recently released a joint statement about the upcoming festivities, saying,

We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!

Mariah is one of the most talented singers to ever grace the pop culture-sphere. She's been the soundtrack to our lives for almost three decades at this point. No matter what she does, we're just glad she's getting a chance at redemption. Bring it, 2018.