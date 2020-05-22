If you've watched Netflix's Never Have I Ever, then there's a good chance you're just as charmed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as I am. The show's breakout star beat out 15,000 other hopefuls in an open casting call to land the role of Devi Vishwakumar — despite not even having a headshot — and IMO, Mindy Kaling couldn't have made a better casting decision. While you're probably wondering what role the Canadian actor will take on next, you may also be curious about whether or not Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is single. It seems to me that Ramakrishnan is on the market, but since she's pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, it's hard to know for sure. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Ramakrishnan for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

While her character's top priority is landing a boyfriend, it doesn't appear Ramakrishnan feels quite the same way. When asked by TV Guide whether she's Team Paxton or Team Ben (which is a real Sophie's choice, y'all), Ramakrishnan said she'd actually love for Devi to practice more self-love. "I'm Team Devi — Devi herself — because I truly hope that no matter who she ends with, she learns how to love herself," Ramakrishnan explained.

Ramakrishnan may have the same fiery spirit as Devi, but — as the actor told Time — she definitely doesn't relate to Devi's boy drama. In her own high school life, Ramakrishnan said she "did not care nearly as much [as Devi] when it came to boys," and she drew inspo from friends in order to portray this aspect of Devi's personality.

For Ramakrishnan, self-love is more of a priority than romantic love. "Truly, truly love yourself enough to be your own best friend, because you're stuck with yourself until the day you die,” she stressed during an interview with Parade. "You are the first person you know when you are born and you are the last person you will ever be with until you die no matter what, so why the hell wouldn't you want to be your own best friend?" Preach!

Playing a multi-faceted South Asian woman in NHIE has certainly allowed Ramakrishnan to gain appreciation for herself. As she told Time, "I wish I had a show like this growing up. You're figuring out where you fit within your own culture, and identity is so important, whether it's your culture, your sexuality, anything. It's not only how you show yourself to the rest of the world, but also how you accept yourself." Um, more of this, please! Keep on doing you, Maitreyi.