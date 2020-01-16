Kylie enthusiasts, the ultimate Kylie Jenner experience could be on the way. Imagine experiencing Kylie Skin, Kylie Cosmetics, and anything and everything Kylie Jenner-centric for an entire day (or weekend)? Well, it looks like there is a possibility Kylie Jenner is planning a "Kylie Con," and turning that dream into a reality.

On Jan. 9, trademark lawyer Josh Gerben reported the makeup mogul filed for trademarks of the phrases: "Kylie Kon," "Kylie Con," and "Kylie Museum," and shared the news on Twitter.

On Jan. 15, E! News reported Jenner is looking to use the trademarks across clothing and accessories for adults and children, and that Jenner plans to use the trademarks for beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes.

Jenner hasn't commented on the trademarks yet, but it's probably because she's gearing up for the one year anniversary of a few of her Kylie Cosmetics products. In honor of the big milestone, she's launching a few new shades.

"Celebrating my blush, bronzer and Kylighter one year anniversary with these two NEW shades, launching this FRIDAY!" she tweeted on Jan. 15, followed by a brief explainer on the the new blush.

"So Pink Dreams blush... the reason why I made this is because I mix Baddie on the Block and Winter Kissed every single day... so I wanted these two blushes to have a little baby, the perfect pink!" she explained.

The mother of one is also working on a new project with her daughter Stormi Webster. On Jan. 2, Jenner teased a special Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Stormi.

She tweeted an adorable photo of Stormi selecting nail polish swatches. If the photo is any indication, it looks like Stomi's line will drop in February 2020. The sheet of swatches in front of her are labeled "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020" on the top.

The collab doesn't come as a surprise to fans, who remember Jenner discussed her desire to collab with Stormi while appearing on The Ellen Show on Sept. 12, 2019.

Looks like Jenner has some big plans for 2020. Considering the success of her current makeup and skincare lines, "Kylie Con" and the Stormi Webster collection are sure to be a hit.