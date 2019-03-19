It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Kylie Jenner. Not only has she reportedly been experiencing relationship woes with Travis Scott, but she also lost her best friend Jordyn Woods. As you’ve probably heard, Woods reportedly made out with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. So, Jenner’s friendship with Woods naturally came to a halt. That doesn’t mean Jenner has given up on friendship altogether, though. Is Kylie Jenner making new friends? Well, a new report from People suggests that she might be doing just that. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner’s team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to a March 19 report from People, a source close to the situation shared that Jenner has been having a hard time in the wake of her falling out with Woods.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source explained. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

The break in Jenner and Woods’ friendship is significant, especially since both of them have been friends for just about six years. They even lived and spent vacations together, so this whole situation is a big deal for them.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

People’s source also explained that Jenner is making moves to broaden her social circle and forge new friendships. Jenner has reportedly come to the realization that having just one close friend may not have as many benefits as she initially thought.

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source said. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

So, Jenner is reportedly making progress and moving forward, which is nice to hear. Hopefully, she’ll be able to widen her circle of friends and eventually forget everything that went wrong with Woods. But that's probably not going to happen anytime soon.

According to sources close to the situation, Jenner still hasn’t given up on Woods completely. Just a few weeks ago, on March 8, People reported that Jenner and Woods were working to rebuild their friendship.

“Their friendship is not 100% over,” the source said. “Although she doesn’t live at Kylie’s, Jordyn still has things there. She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but are in contact. They are texting each other.”

According to People’s source, Jenner is figuring out how to navigate the situation in a way that won’t ruffle any feathers. Luckily, her family is being supportive.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” thesource told People. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

A second source revealed that Jenner and Woods are “working on rebuilding their friendship.” So, I suppose that’s positive news. And the fact that Jenner is reportedly building new connections and friendships is also good news. Good for you, Kylie!