Happy Super Bowl Sunday, folks! Personally, I'm not a huge sports fanatic, but you know what I do keep up with? The Kardashians. And when I heard that Travis Scott would be performing at this year's halftime show, one question immediately popped into my mind: Is Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Super Bowl? Jenner hasn't been spotted yet, but posted photos with Scott less than 24 hours ago, with a cryptic caption that set the internet ablaze, "baby #2?" After announcing the birth of their daughter a year ago to the day, speculating over a second pregnancy announcement certainly feels like no joking matter!

Additionally, Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, added a photo to her Instagram story of a Polaroid taken at the Super Bowl. And while the shot didn't include Jenner, everybody knows that the two are attached at the hip. If I was a betting woman, I'd place my money on Jenner being in that bleacher seat right next to Woods!

One thing is for certain: Jenner is a super supportive significant other. When Scott set out on tour to promote his newest album, Astroworld, Jenner packed up her things and joined him on the road, along with their one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The 2019 Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Maroon 5, who will be joined by Scott and Big Boi, a local Atlanta rapper (where Super Bowl LIII will be held). TMZ called the decision to include Scott in the lineup a "monster move," noting that the Super Bowl halftime show is one biggest gigs in the music world, having featured "historical performances over the years." Scott will be joining the ranks of successful Super Bowl performers, including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Madonna.

Additionally, Scott and Jenner have been making headlines for their flirty nicknames for each other, or rather, one set of nicknames in particular — husband and wife. On Oct. 6 2018, Jenner posted a video to her IG Story, referring to Scott as her "hubby." Additionally, on Dec. 3 2018, Jenner shared a photo of herself and Scott looking cozy to her Instagram Story. The caption? A single diamond ring emoji. This has led to major engagement speculation. Elite Daily has reached out to Jenner and Scott's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But apparently, it's not just us lending a giant "question mark" to engagement rumors — Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian doesn't know either! When asked about Jenner's ring on Dec. 4 2018 by a reporter from Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian voiced her own confusion. ""You know, I literally need to ask her," Kardashian said. "That is going to be my next question in our group chat."

I only have one question: Could Scott possibly propose to Jenner tonight, at the Super Bowl? We’ll get married soon," Scott recently said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” I don't know about you — but I can't think of a hotter way to propose than in front of millions of viewers, worldwide! The only question is: Is Jenner going to pick one of her sister's to be maid of honor, or will the honor fall on her BFF, Jordyn Woods? Now that's something I'd tune in to find out!