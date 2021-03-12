Joshua Bassett's debut self-titled EP has officially arrived! One track that's got fans buzzing on Twitter is "Heaven Is You." It's arguably the most romantic song on the record, so fans can't help but think his rumored girlfriend inspired it. Is Joshua Bassett's "Heaven Is You" about Sabrina Carpenter? This one detail will have you convinced she was his muse.

To make it clear, the pair haven't confirmed they're dating, but their social media interactions have fans convinced they're an item. They first sparked dating rumors in June 2020 when they attended a Black Lives Matter protest together and a fan supposedly captured a video of Bassett kissing Carpenter on the head. Afterward, the two posted several TikToks and Instagram posts together that had fans thinking they were not only dating, but quarantining together.

Things only got more interesting on Jan. 8 when Bassett's rumored ex Olivia Rodrigo dropped her heartbreaking single "Driver's License," and it included a lyric seemingly referencing Bassett moving on with an older blonde. A few weeks later, Carpenter shared "Skin," which appeared to be a direct response to "Driver's License." The star sings on the track, "Maybe we could have been friends/ If I met you in another life... Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, fans think Bassett's "Heaven Is You" is about Carpenter because of its overwhelmingly romantic lyrics. The singer begins the track by saying his parents once told him he and his lover will go to heaven together if they were good. Lately, however, Bassett's been "questioning" his faith because of someone he met that's so beautiful it's got him convinced he's already there. "But darlin', ever since I met you/ I know that heaven is you," Bassett sings on the track. "To think that I could be deserving of an angel/ Didn't cross my mind 'til you fell in my lap."

Fans are saying it's the most romantic song on the record, so it has to be about his rumored girlfriend. After they looked up the song's credits and discovered Carpenter actually co-wrote the lyrics, they only got in their feelings even more, thinking they could have wrote it about each other.

Either way, fans are loving "Heaven Is You." If you haven't heard the song already, give it a listen below.