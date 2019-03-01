OK, if I'm being honest, I spent the entire Hunger Games trilogy going back and forth between being #TeamPeeta and #TeamGale. I know, I know. How dare I? It's just they were both such great options! The best friend, and the man Katniss had to survive with... tough. But whether you swore by Peeta Mellark or Gale Hawthorne, one thing you have to admit is how gorgeous both actors are, which obviously leads to some interest in their relationships IRL. Everyone knows Liam Hemsworth is head-over-heels for Miley Cyrus, but what about Katniss' other man? Is Josh Hutcherson dating anyone? The short answer is, he might be, but it's a little more complicated than that.

For a few years, Hutcherson was romantically linked to his Escobar: Paradise Lost co-star, Claudia Traisac. But a very limited social media presence on both their parts makes it a little tricky to know if they're still together. The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of the movie, according to Us Weekly. For two years, no one confirmed or denied the relationship, though Hutcherson may have hinted at it in a 2013 Glamour interview.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the interview, the publication asked Hutcherson about his thoughts on dating co-stars since he "met his girlfriend" on the set of Escobar: Paradise Lost, and he didn't deny their statement. "As far as I'm concerned," he said, "you're both actors, you understand each other's lifestyle, so it's a very natural thing to have happen." But he also didn't confirm they were together, so fans continued to speculate. Thankfully, in 2015, we got multiple confirmations that Hutcherson and Traisac were, in fact, dating. A rep from the movie confirmed they were together and shortly after, both of them spoke about their relationship for the first time, E! News reported.

"It's pretty good," Hutcherson said at their film's Hollywood premiere. "Distance is hard, but we make it work." Trasiac confirmed their relationship at the Escobar: Paradise Lost premiere as well. "I'm really happy," she said. "It's really great." But since then, we haven't heard much about them aside from a couple of pictures and some comments on each other's posts.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On September 3, 2017, Hutcherson posted his one and only picture of Trasaic. And a couple of months later on December 30, Trasaic posted a picture of Hutcherson. (Looking mighty fine, if I might add.) One of the last sightings of Hutcherson and Trasaic together was in April 2018. Just Jared reported the two were seen walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles. Since then, they haven't posted any pictures together, but Hutcherson has commented on quite a few of the Spanish actress' pictures on Instagram. Most recently, Hutcherson wrote, "what a beautiful foto 🙌👏👏" on one of Trasiac's posts from January, and "classic beauty ❤️❤️❤️" on another.

So, while we may not have gotten verbal confirmation from Hutcherson or Trasiac in some time, they may still be together. I'm leaning toward yes, and they might just not be big proponents of broadcasting their relationship across all of social media. For now, all we can do is wait for them to post their next too-cute-for-words photo. Cross your fingers!