Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have been taking this awards season by storm, even if they have steered clear of getting caught on camera together at the past several ceremonies. As Swift's most recent album Reputation is still burning up the radio and Alwyn's turn in critical darling The Favourite is racked up nominations left and right, the power couple has been on the guest list at all the major awards shows this year. Most recently, that includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fans were ready for Taylor Swift to arrive, but the question became: Is Joe Alwyn at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here is what all the Swifties need to know about whether Alwyn was at the show or not.

For the bulk of the 2019 awards season, Taylor Swift has been a question mark on whether or not she would show up — she even wound up skipping the Grammys last month — but the iHeartRadio Music Awards are different because Swift confirmed that she would be in attendance ahead of time. A couple weeks before the awards show, the iHeartRadio Music Awards announced that Swift would be the recipient of the Tour of the Year award for her Reputation Stadium Tour and that Swift would make a special appearance to accept the trophy. So, Swift had already been confirmed to show up, but what about her boyfriend? Would Joe Alwyn attend as well to support Swift?

Well, Taylor Swift arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night in a sparkly, iridescent jumpsuit, but Joe Alwyn was nowhere to be found. Check out Swift's red carpet entrance below:

And Joe Alwyn was not spotted next to Taylor Swift in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Swift was seated next to Alicia Keys and Maren Morris as the show opened.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been attending each other's big awards ceremonies pretty often over the past few months. Although she did not walk the red carpet, Swift made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes back in January, coming onstage beside Idris Elba to present an award. Since his movie The Favourite was heavily nominated, Alwyn was also present at that ceremony. Swift also skipped out on the Grammys to attend the BAFTAs with Alwyn last month, and the pair hit up some Oscars parties together even though Swift was not at that ceremony. Despite attending a lot of awards season events together, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have constantly avoided walking the red carpet with each other as a couple.

Taylor Swift is already going into the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards as a winner thanks to already being awarded the Tour of the Year. Swift's international Reputation Stadium Tour spanned 2018, following the release of her 2017 album Reputation. A concert film of the tour was released on Netflix on New Year's Eve. Swift is up for a couple more major awards at the ceremony as well — she is nominated for Best Fan Army, and the music video for her song "Delicate" is up for Best Music Video.