Caution: Spoilers ahead! If you've already seen Netflix's new reality dating show, you might be wondering if Jessica Batten is single after Love Is Blind. Things may not have panned out for her and ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas, but Batten hasn't stopped her search for Mr. Right. "I’m actually dating around, but nothing serious. I didn’t date for a long time, after the show, but I recently started up again," she shared in a Feb. 27 interview with USA Today. "It’s been really great. I’m actually in L.A. now. So it’s been a nice change from Atlanta. Atlanta is a tough place to date."

That being said, Batten maintained that while she was dating Cuevas, her feelings for him were very strong. "I watch the episode back, and I was fully in love with him," she revealed. "I wouldn’t have told him I loved him if I didn’t feel that in the moment, but I think a lot of it was sensationalized due to the un-comfortability of the living situation. I hadn’t talked to my friends, I hadn’t talked to my family. You have no TV, no internet. You’re with these 15 women in this pod which is really a soundstage in south Atlanta. Life starts to get pretty weird, and you’re having these connections with these men, and it feels different than if you just met them in the real world."

As far as what went wrong between her and Cuevas, Batten maintained it ultimately came down to their 10-year age difference. "The pods [were] very 15 minutes today, an hour tomorrow. I probably spent four or five hours in total talking to him," she explained. "Once we were inMexico, and you’re with somebody 24/7, there’s a lot of other dynamics that play in — interactions with other people, and you’re having very long conversations and you’re spending day in and day out together. It just wasn’t right. We’re just at different life stages, and it became very apparent."

Luckily, it doesn't seem as though there are any hard feelings between her and Cuevas. "It was good to see her," Cuevas told USA Today of seeing his ex on the show's reunion. "She looked as beautiful as ever... We talked, we were friends, and it was water under the bridge."

Here's to hoping they each find the love they were looking for.