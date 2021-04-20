On Monday, April 19, Marvel dropped the action-packed teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The two-minute video accumulated over 10 million views in its first 24 hours since being released, and it was easy to see why. The film, which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, is the first in the Marvel franchise to have an Asian lead and focus on the world of martial arts. To go along with its fast-paced action sequences, Marvel chose a background song for the teaser that's just as intense. Some fans thought the singer's voice sounded familiar, and it had them asking if Jackson Wang is in Marvel's Shang-Chi trailer.

The song combines elements of Chinese traditional music with modern rap, and since the style is also a staple in Wang's music, fans are convinced he's the artist behind the track. They think they hear his voice especially around the one-minute mark of the trailer. Neither Wang nor Marvel have confirmed it's Wang behind the song, but fans believe they're waiting to announce it later. It's possible Marvel will share the official news when they drop the movie's soundtrack or when the film hits theaters on Sept. 3. Either way, fans won't have to wait that long to find out if their theories are right.

The 88Rising record label, who Wang has worked with in the past, also shared the Shang-Chi trailer on Instagram. They even tagged Wang in their post, making fans believe they basically confirmed the rumors he's featured in the trailer. "👀🔥💥 looks awesome !" the label captioned the clip

Of course, excited fans flooded 88Rising's comments section with things like "OH SHHH IT IS JACKSON!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥" and "i know jackson when i hear jackson !!! lets goooooo."

See 88Rising's IG post below.

Wang's fans had a lot to say about the Shang-Chi trailer. Most of all, they expressed how proud they were of Wang to make it in a Marvel film.

Fans will be keeping their eyes glued to both Marvel and Wang's social media pages to hear the official news.