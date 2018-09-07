I'm the kind of person who will fight through a headache or work with a sore throat, and a cold has to fully take me down in order for me not to go about my daily business. That being said, I can recognize that being sniffly from allergies on a first date is majorly not hot. Sometimes you have to take care of Number One, #selfcare.

What if you have a little cold, flu, or mystery headache? Sure, you can pop a few Advil and power through, but while your date might be psyched about proximity to you, they might not appreciate the proximity to your germs, so you better rain check.

Whoops — you're hungover. I once went a movie date super hungover and after I went to the bathroom, I went back to the wrong theater. Once I realized that, I went back to the correct theater but still couldn't find my seat until my date literally yelled my name. I was doing my best, but the room was kinda spinning. Trust me, it was humiliating. Stay home with some saltines and Gatorade until you're back to normal.

Let's say you're having one of those days. If you're simply down, feeling a little depressed, or dealing with a specific emotionally taxing issue, guess what? That makes you human, honey. Take a beat, take care of your brain and heart and reschedule your date for when you feel more solid mentally and emotionally.

These situations are all perfectly acceptable reasons to cancel a date, so keep that in mind should your date cancel on you. In general, bailing at the last minute for a flimsy reason — like you were "rollerblading hardcore" all day — is lame, and if you want someone to value your time, you should value theirs. So get out there and have a great date, barring any of the above scenarios. If you need me for anything else, I'll be waiting on my couch for my home invader Romeo to break in.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!