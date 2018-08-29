This Is The Best Text To Send If You Need To Cancel Date Night Again
You have a date planned — either with a partner or someone you're just beginning to see — and for some reason, you can't make it. You have to figure out what to say to cancel a date over text because tonight's just not going to work out for you. And it's not the first time. I've been there before, either from something for work that popped up last-minute, a test I just needed to study more for, and that dating app date I just wasn't in the mood to put up with that night.
It can be rough to come up with something that alleviates guilt from you for not being able to go on the date. Or you may have a legitimate reason to not go, of course. And although you don't owe anyone your time per se, it still is thoughtful to try and come up with a solid text to them to explain why you can no longer come to that date.
To figure out the best way to handle this, I consulted with intuitive dating coach Diana Dorell for what to text that person or your partner. If you're unsure of what to say, read on for the best text to send to cancel a date.
This Is What To Say If You're Canceling On Your Partner
"I hate to reschedule our date night again, but something has some up that I could not have anticipated," Dorell tells Elite Daily as an option for a text. "I feel terrible. You are so important to me and you deserve my full attention on our date — would it be possible to reschedule for [enter date here] instead?"
Dorell explains that this is the best text to send because it shows you're "proactive about picking another date," which means you're not just blowing them off forever. You want to see them again — you just can't at the time you've scheduled.
Say This If You've Only Been Out Once Or Twice
"I hate to reschedule our date again, but something has come up that I could not have anticipated," Dorell suggests. "I feel terrible. I wanted to let you know ASAP and I'm excited to get to know you and completely understand if you don't want to see me. You deserve my full attention on our date — would it be possible to reschedule for [enter date here] date instead?"
Dorell says that for this text, adding in the apologetic "If you don't want to see me, I understand" shows that you have standards and you usually aren't one to back out, but that you "understand if they don't see it that way."
"It makes you more attractive and also both texts eliminate excuses — you're simply focused on stating the facts and being proactive about an alternative plan," Dorell says.
If the other person is into you, having to reschedule shouldn't be a huge hurdle in the relationship. And if you do make a plan for another date and things go well, maybe you both will just laugh about this down the line in your relationship.
