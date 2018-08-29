You have a date planned — either with a partner or someone you're just beginning to see — and for some reason, you can't make it. You have to figure out what to say to cancel a date over text because tonight's just not going to work out for you. And it's not the first time. I've been there before, either from something for work that popped up last-minute, a test I just needed to study more for, and that dating app date I just wasn't in the mood to put up with that night.

It can be rough to come up with something that alleviates guilt from you for not being able to go on the date. Or you may have a legitimate reason to not go, of course. And although you don't owe anyone your time per se, it still is thoughtful to try and come up with a solid text to them to explain why you can no longer come to that date.

To figure out the best way to handle this, I consulted with intuitive dating coach Diana Dorell for what to text that person or your partner. If you're unsure of what to say, read on for the best text to send to cancel a date.

This Is What To Say If You're Canceling On Your Partner Giphy "I hate to reschedule our date night again, but something has some up that I could not have anticipated," Dorell tells Elite Daily as an option for a text. "I feel terrible. You are so important to me and you deserve my full attention on our date — would it be possible to reschedule for [enter date here] instead?" Dorell explains that this is the best text to send because it shows you're "proactive about picking another date," which means you're not just blowing them off forever. You want to see them again — you just can't at the time you've scheduled.