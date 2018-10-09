I've been in a relationship for just over two years now but, before that, I was pretty much as single as it got. In fact, I didn't even get into my current relationship until I was 23 years old and it really is my first. I spent the time before meeting my current boyfriend (23 years) blissfully single because, well, I loved being on my own. Apparently, there are plenty of people out there just like me because Tinder's new "Single, Not Sorry" survey found that a large number of their participants actually like being single because... duh, why wouldn't they?!

In order to conduct their survey, the researchers asked 1,036 singles between the ages of 18 and 25 questions to better understand their attitudes towards their mate-free lifestyles. What they found was interesting and downright empowering.

No, seriously. A quarter of the female respondents and 17 percent of the male respondents agreed that being single actually makes them feel empowered. Moreover, over half of the ladies (54 percent) agreed that being single makes them feel more independent. So next time you go thinking single people should be weak or unhappy, take these numbers into account.

In fact, in general, the survey results show that the ladies they spoke to tend to have really positive emotions towards being single. For example, the vast majority of them (71 percent, to be exact) agreed that being single was actually a conscious decision for them. In other words, they've actually consciously decided to be single for a period of time so that they could focus on other things in their lives.

And that "period of time" doesn't seem to be ending any time soon. In general, the survey found that a long term relationship wasn't something a lot of their participants were rushing to get into. Exactly half of them (50 percent) admitted to feeling worried or uneasy about the thought of entering a long term relationship. Why are they so worried? Well, the survey cites a couple of reasons. First, almost half of the respondents (46 percent) said that they were worried about losing their independence. On the other hand, almost a quarter of them (24 percent, to be exact) are don't want to sacrifice their sleep or their personal space for a relationship. As someone in a relationship, I'm going to go ahead and confirm that neither of those fears are totally unfounded. I sleep less and I no longer possess the ability to kill spiders myself.

Another aspect of single life highlighted by the study? The fact that being single is fun. So much so that the survey found it brought their participants on all sorts of new adventures. A decent number of them (37 percent) said a date brought them to a new bar or restaurant, a little over a quarter (27 percent) said a date gave them the chance to check out a new neighborhood and, finally, 20 percent of them said dating pushed them to go on a hiking trail they'd never been on.

Of course, these findings only reflect the opinions of the 1,036 singles surveyed. That being said, let's use their outlook on life as inspiration! Being single really can be a fun opportunity to go on new adventures and figure yourself out.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!