Sex is a lot of things. It can be fun, exciting, adventurous, and surprising, but some times, it can be nerve-wracking, or result in some not-so-great after effects. If you just got it on with a cutie you like and had a great time, it's normal to feel a little sore down there afterwards. But, if you're still asking yourself, "Is it normal to feel soreness after sex?" then worry no more. I spoke with an expert on the matter, and in most cases, the answer is yes.

Most of the time when you're feeling soreness after sex, it's because the sex you had was a little more than your body was prepared for. "Post-coital soreness can be an after-effect when you have a partner with a large penis or are using large toys," Carol Queen, Ph.D. and Good Vibrations staff sexologist tells Elite Daily. "While the pelvic floor muscles are quite flexible in a healthy person, it's also possible for them to be tighter than optimal, which would mean they'd get stretched."

If you've had some wild sex, or you and your partner experimented with a new toy, then that would explain the soreness. But, if that's not the case, then there might be another issue at play.

If you're experiencing soreness due to a sex injury, then Queen says to rest assured that it will go away soon. "In this context, the soreness will abate fairly soon — within a day or so, most likely." Of course, it's important to remember that if your partner is on the larger side, then the pain could potentially be worse. "This situation will be potentially worse if the partner is really girth-y; and if arousal was not high enough (which includes if penetration commenced sooner than your body was ready for it). In this context, you'd feel the soreness in the vagina and the surrounding pelvic floor muscles."

But if the soreness is different and not going away after a day or two, then Queen thinks a couple of other issues could be causing the pain. For instance, "If you are sensitive to latex or the lubricant you're using, soreness can result," she says. "You'd feel it on the vulva and in the vagina." Additionally, soreness after sex could be due to a kind of infection.

"If you have a vaginal infection — including but not limited to some STIs — you would likely feel sore afterwards," Queen says. "If it's a urinary tract infection, the soreness would be centered in the bladder."

If the pain doesn't subdue, Queen says it might be time to see a doctor. "If the soreness is based in the pelvis, bladder, or uterus/cervix, or if bleeding or spotting accompanies it, or if it seems focused on the vulva rather than the vagina, or if it is accompanied by an unusual discharge, or if you try adding arousal activities that make no difference," she says, "it might be wise to do so [visit a doctor], just to rule out health factors."

Examine your pain and try to determine where it's centrally located, so you can decide whether or not it requires a visit to the doctor. If it's a sex injury, it'll go away soon, but if it's something serious, then it's probably best for you to get it checked out. It's better to be safe than sorry.

