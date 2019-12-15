Planning for big holiday meals can be super hectic. And if you're set on eating out for the holidays, you might find some of your go-to spots are closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Pancake fans wondering if IHOP is open on Christmas will be happy to know some locations will be serving up your faves during the holiday.

If a meal out with friends and family is on the agenda for Christmas this year, you can put IHOP on your list of possible spots to eat at. IHOP says its restaurants will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While most restaurants will be open on Dec. 24 and 25, it will vary by location, so IHOP recommends you call your local IHOP to confirm. Also, holiday hours may differ from regular operating hours, so it's best to check before you go.

If you make the trip into an IHOP this holiday season, you can try IHOP's new Elf on the Shelf menu, which is so festive you'll wish it was Christmas all year long. The brightest and most colorful option on the special menu is the stack of Jolly Cakes, featuring green pancakes topped with whipped cream and green and red sprinkles that are perfect for your holiday Instagram feed.

Courtesy of IHOP

Other fun options that'll make your Christmas merry include the Oh What Funnel Cakes topped with "elf sprinkles," a Holiday Ham & Sausage Omelette, and Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. If you haven't yet tried these limited-time options, you'll want to stop by an IHOP before they vanish on Jan. 1, 2020.

You'll want to bring the kiddos in your family along, too, because like 2018's holiday offerings, IHOP is offering free food for kids under 12, if you purchase one adult entrée day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020, at participating locations.

No matter what you order, you'll be able to enjoy your fave IHOP meal on Christmas.