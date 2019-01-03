With 2018 now in the record books, it's time to announce the superlatives for the year. "Dreamiest Villain 2018" goes to Michael B. Jordan. "Dreamiest Superhero With a Beard 2018" goes to Chris Evans. But hands down, the award for "Dreamiest Guy 2018" goes to Henry Golding, whose one-two punch in Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor made him the movie screen's most eligible bachelor to snag. But what about in real life? Is Henry Golding single?

Sadly, fans will be heartbroken to know Golding is not the eligible bachelor in real life he plays on screen. He's already taken, having gotten married to Liv Lo over two years ago, in August of 2016.

Their relationship started back in 2011 when the Taiwanese-Italian TV host spotted the British-Malaysian actor across the room. As she told Her World in an interview, she figured there was nothing to lose.

Henry piqued my curiosity because he is tall and handsome, yet seemed really fun and down to earth. As I was leaving, he was going to the bathroom so our paths crossed. I took the opportunity to chat to him as I had nothing to lose.

Her risk paid off, and they were engaged four years later during a trip to Thailand.

According to her CV, Lo holds a degree in Mass Communication from Temple University Japan, and she currently works as a TV host for Fox Movies Asia. Her Instagram is full of pictures taken live from the red carpet, from all the different events she has worked, when it's not full of pictures of Henry or from her yoga practice.

Lo is a double-certified yoga instructor. She even has a workout program she created herself, called FitSphere. It's an out-of-studio style of practice, so anyone can download the app onto their phones and have Lo help them learn to get fit with low-impact bodyweight exercises.

But the real reason Lo and Golding's relationship is so interesting is they present themselves as the real-life versions of Nick Young and Rachel Chu. As Slate put it:

Even before Crazy Rich Asians, Golding was already a star in a real-life romance, expertly curated for public consumption. In August, he celebrated his second anniversary married to fellow TV presenter and yoga instructor Liv Lo—a relationship that has been painstakingly documented both in the Malaysian and Singaporean press and on their own Instagram accounts.

Like Lo, Golding was a TV host before landing the roles in both Crazy Rich Asians and in A Simple Favor. Though he may not have a secret "crazy rich" family hiding in the background, he worked hard to show himself as a Nick Young type romantic in real life. Diving into his Instagram along with hers can feel like a surreal experience, where life and art imitate each other.

Crazy Rich Asians has two Golden Globe nominations this year. Fans look forward to seeing Golding and Lo bring their real-life romance to the red carpet.

