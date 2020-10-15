I know this is going to sound kind of random, but fans think Griffin Johnson is dating Kelly Osbourne. Per Metro, the two were reportedly photographed leaving Los Angeles celeb hotspot Craig's and laughing in a car. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Johnson and Osbourne for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

They do look pretty couple-y in the pictures. But a few pictures of them having fun together doesn't necessarily equate to an actual relationship.

Osbourne did admit she's "dating someone" during a late August appearance on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast, but it doesn't seem likely to be Johnson. “It’s someone who has been in my life for like 20 years,” Osbourne said of her new partner at the time. (For the record: Johnson is 21.)

“I’m just really happy with what it is,” she continued, also noting that there was “no title” on the relationship as of then. “Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don’t even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I’m saying.”

But that interview did take place in August. So who knows?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On the extremely off chance you weren't already in the know, Johnson is fresh off of an extremely dramatic breakup with Dixie D'Amelio. After multiple rumors saying that Johnson had cheated, D'Amelio confirmed their split with an Aug. 2 video titled, "My Last Date With Griffin." Things progressively got more dramatic from there, with Johnson releasing a diss track denying he cheated and D'Amelio putting him on blast by sharing what appeared to be a text from Johnson apologizing for cheating to her TikTok page a few days after his diss track was released.

Regardless of what's going on between Johnson and Osbourne, at least it sounds more relaxing than that!