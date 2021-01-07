GOT7's seven-year-long contract with JYP Entertainment reportedly expires at the end of January, so it's got fans wondering what lies ahead in the group's future. With so many options available, anything could happen, which is why fans are worried the guys could go their separate ways. Rumor has it Yugyeom and Jinyoung are already talking with other labels, and JYP's CEO has even unfollowed a few GOT7 members. Since things aren't looking too good, some fans are asking if GOT7 is disbanding. If you're confused about what's going on, here's everything you need to know.

On Dec. 22, 2020, news came out Jinyoung had reportedly started meeting with different agencies and was leaning toward signing with BH Entertainment, an acting label that's home to Korean stars like Lee Byung Hun, Go Soo, and Park Bo Young. Since Jinyoung's contract with JYP is supposed to end some time in January 2021, fans wondered if he would be focusing more on his acting career moving forward. At the time, JYP reportedly said that although it's true "GOT7’s exclusive contract expires around next January," they were still discussing the members' different possibilities with the company.

Weeks later, reports claimed Yugyeom was considering leaving JYP for Jay Park's hip-hop label AOMG, causing fans to wonder about the future of GOT7. To add on to the confusion, JYP's CEO J.Y. Park appeared to unfollow members Bambam, Jinyoung, and Mark on Instagram, seemingly hinting there was drama between the company and GOT7.

As a response, Youngjae reportedly unfollowed Park and deleted several group photos with him on IG, with BamBam appearing to do the same.

Bambam also posted this cryptic tweet when replying to a fan about GOT7 getting unfollowed by their CEO:

Some fans are taking the drama as a sign GOT7 is disbanding.

However, others think it's possible Yugyeom and Jinyoung are just signing to other labels for their solo activities.

There are also fans who believe GOT7 could join a different agency as a group.

A lot is up in the air, but no matter what happens, Aghases will be here to support JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam and Yugyeom all the way.