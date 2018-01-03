Is Emilia Clarke Single? The 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Has Dated Some Big Names

It's tough being the Mother of Dragons. On screen, Daenerys Targaryen has a laundry list of men whose heart she's broken, but very few that have interested her. Until meeting Jon Snow, it seemed like she might be single for life, a dragon lady, with too many giant nip toys laying around her apartment, a bathroom full of dragon litter, spending her days knitting sweaters for her Unsullied Army. The actress who plays her hasn't had much better luck off screen. Is Emilia Clarke single? Or is she just waiting for that nephew she never knew she had to sweep her off her feet?

Clarke is single, though you'd be surprised at the men she's gone through already in hopes of finding that dragon man to match her. None of them have been Kit Harington, though I'm sure a few fans have hoped their on-screen chemistry extends to off screen. It does, but only as friends. (Harington is engaged to be married to Rose Leslie, who formerly played Ygritte on Game of Thrones. They even bought a castle together and everything.)

She hasn't dated Jason Momoa either, who played her character's husband Khal Drogo in Season 1, though one can be forgiven for thinking they have, considering the Instagrams.

So who has she dated? Who stands up to her exacting standards? Would you believe... Seth MacFarlane?

Yes, the guy behind Family Guy and American Dad and one of the worst Oscar hosts in recent memory has dated the Mother of Dragons. He was one of the first people she hooked up with after the show went mega big, in 2012. So why didn't it work? Game of Thrones' filming schedule, of course. Too much time away from each other, and distance. That and fans didn't exactly approve. According to Clarke:

...you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy'....

Ouch. They broke up less than a year later.

Clarke's other boyfriends have been either too on the down low to register with fans, or too brief for anyone to notice. Take James Franco for instance, a man who is notorious for not opening up about his love life. As far as the paps could tell they were dating briefly, but broke up before it became official enough that anyone realized. Same with stage actor Cory Michael Smith. he was her date to an Oscars party, but it barely made it further than that.

The only other actor Clarke has been tied to in a confirmed manner was Jai Courtney, who starred with her in Terminator: Genisys. Perhaps it was the movie flopping, or more time and distance, but the Australian actor confirmed he was single again not even a year later in 2015.

After not getting anywhere in the celebrity and actors category, Clarke says she now has new rules going forward. Speaking to Elle during the run up to Season 7 she said she was done trying to date those she meets in the workplace.

I kind of set myself with a little rule this year: NMA. No More Actors. And yet it's almost the only bloody choice; they're practically the only people I know!

Perhaps when Game of Thrones finishes filming, Clarke will have time to find a guy and settle down. She says she wants to do so in the future.

Yes, I want babies.I don't know about marriage. That's probably quite a painfully millennial thing to say. But I do want to find a human that you'd want to create a family with.

Hopefully she'll find someone, though if she wants a human, she definitely needs to stay away from actors, As The Producers famously says:

Leo: Actors aren’t animals! They’re human beings!

Max: Have you ever eaten with one?!

Either way, Clarke won't be alone on the Golden Globes red carpet, since Kit Harington will be attending too. They're slated to present during the program.