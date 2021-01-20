Say it ain't so: Doja Cat may be saying goodbye to TikTok. The singer spoke out in a series of tweets on Jan. 19 about how the app has been affecting her mental health. From the sounds of it, Doja Cat is quitting TikTok to preserve her sanity, and while you can't blame her, fans are so upset.

Doja Cat is a singer first and foremost, but her TikTok popularity surged in 2020 when several of her songs went viral on the app. Her hits "Like That" and "Say So" both received corresponding dances from fans, and were almost inescapable when scrolling through the app. TikTok has been known to be a toxic community at times, though, and Doja Cat has fallen prey to the malicious comments that plague the app. In the first of several tweets, she said she's no longer happy making TikTok videos.

"I’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. Y’all got me," she tweeted. She followed-up with a second post saying she feels like fans have been gaslighting her. "They’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gas-lighting and I’m deadass not fit to just take the joke cuz I’ve actually struggled w sh*t before and I have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when I read that kind of sh*t."

Taking a step back from the app is completely understandable, but fans were heartbroken to see her go.

"No what! Don't let these hate replies get you, they really thought they are doing something with these hate replies lmao , anyways I love your tiktoks tho," one fan tweeted.

"Ignore the haters doja!! i love seeing your tiktoks and you should keep making them (as long as you’re comfortable)," another tweeted.

Even without TikTok, Doja Cat still has a bustling music career. She recently joined the remix for "34+35" with Ariana Grande and Megan The Stallion on Jan. 14, and fans fell in love with the catchy update. Nothing shines brighter than Doja Cat's personality on TikTok, but, thankfully, she still plans on injecting her magic into her music.